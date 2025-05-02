Well-Strung String Quartet Returns To Bucks County Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The genre-defying string quartet Well-Strung returns to Bucks County Playhouse with two concerts on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, both at 1:30 p.m. The group last performed to a sold-out house at the Playhouse on New Year's Eve 2021.

Well-Strung features Edmund Bagnell (violin), Christopher Marchant (violin), Daniel Shevlin (cello) and Trevor Wadleigh (violin). This acclaimed ensemble merges classical string performance with pop vocals, creating a sound that spans Beethoven to Taylor Swift. Known for their charisma and crossover appeal, the group presents classical repertoire while singing hits by artists such as Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson and more—offering audiences a fresh and dynamic concert experience.

Conceived by Mark Cortale and Christopher Marchant, Well-Strung has performed around the world, gaining international recognition. Their third album, “Under the Covers,” debuted on Billboard's Classical Chart at No. 3 and on the Classical Crossover Chart at No. 4. In 2016, the quartet was invited to perform at the Vatican in Rome and at a gala for President Obama. Their viral music video, “Chelsea's Mom,” led to a command performance for and meeting with Hillary Clinton.

The group has made multiple television appearances, including three performances on NBC's “Today Show” and a guest spot with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live.” Their second album, “POPssical,” debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Chart.

Well-Strung has performed alongside celebrated artists including Kristin Chenoweth, Neil Patrick Harris, Audra McDonald and Deborah Voigt. Additional highlights include collaborations with the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus and the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, as well as a performance opening for Joe Jonas and DNCE at Pride Toronto.

Well-Strung appears as part of the Playhouse's Visiting Artists Series, which features nationally acclaimed performers and complements its year-round Mainstage programming. This year's Mainstage season includes “The Apple Boys,” running May 2–25, and “Leader of the Pack: The Ellie Greenwich Musical,” running June 20 through July 20, as well as “She Loves Me” running from August 15 – September 14, and finally, “Elf: The Musical” from November 21 to January 4.

