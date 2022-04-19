WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE: THE MUSICAL 2022 'Take a Shot' Tour Kicks Off in Phoenix May 31

Bursting with infectious songs and non-stop laughter, the outrageously funny hit WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE: THE MUSICAL is taking to the road with a vengeance this summer! Marking its official world premiere, the 2022 WOACA "Take A Shot Tour" kicks off in Phoenix on May 31, stops in Louisville, Ky. June 21 - July 24, followed by Fort Worth, Texas Aug 1-21, and Philadelphia, Pa. (opening Aug. 23), with additional cities to be announced!

The tour follows a sold-out, try-out of the show at the Art Park Players in Deer Park, Texas last August. For tickets and up-to-date information on the "Take a Shot Tour," visit www.womenofacertainage.com.

Written by award-winning musical theater team Thomson & Desmon, directed by Natalie Nucci (MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL), choreographed by Lee Martino (four-time Ovation Award winner), and featuring a set designed by Emmy-Award Winner Andy Walmsley (American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance, America's Got Talent, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire), WOACA is produced by Broadway director/producer and Emmy-nominated TV producer Jonathan Tessero, booking agent Rayna Scamardi, and former MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Vice President Ryan Patridge for Marilyn Eckley and Steve Bohner. Arranged and produced by Grammy and Tony nominee August Eriksmoen (COME FROM AWAY, Hugh Jackman: BACK ON BROADWAY, BRIGHT STAR), the tuneful, original score features 12 brand new songs that draw from pop, rock, musical theater, jazz, and classic country to create one showstopper musical number after another.

"Having grown up in a musical family, my mom (who is my hero and a proud 'woman of a certain age') filled our house with the joyful sounds of The Andrews Sisters, Dolly Parton, Bette Midler, Rick Springfield, ABBA, and Randy Newman," said Jeff Thomson, WOACA Composer. "Aiming to create a musical that aspired to make an audience tap their feet, laugh at Jeremy's hysterical lyrics, and cheer for strong, independent women who achieve their harmony when they sing together, WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE: THE MUSICAL taps into the rich and joyful music of my childhood."

With full casting to be announced shortly, WOACA stars three exceptional musical comedy actresses and one uproariously versatile actor (who plays eight different characters) boasting credits from Broadway and beyond.

"We know so many hysterically funny actresses with incredible voices who've been in the business long enough to 'age out' of playing ingenues and princesses," said Jeremy Desmon, WOACA Book and Lyrics Writer. "So, we wrote WOACA as a love letter for them: a wildly entertaining empowering romp where three best friends take back their power as they rediscover their voices in a world that has begun to overlook them... all while giving our talented friends roles that let celebrate their abilities to sing, dance, and be side-splittingly ridiculous."

After putting their dreams on hold to raise families and build careers, Bev, Max, and Lulu are ready to grab life by the mic, reclaim their college dreams of being singing sensations, and compete for glory on the hit TV singing competition "American Starmaker!" They've rehearsed for weeks and today's the day that they'll capture the attention of the show's brutally honest judge: one way or another! Hilarity ensues as the madcap characters of WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE: THE MUSICAL prove there's no age limit on taking a shot at your dreams. After WOACA's three moms are turned away for being above the show's age limit (aka "too old") they decide to commiserate at One-Eyed Jack's, the dive bar next door. Finding that they've interrupted Karaoke Night, the stage at One-Eyed Jack's ends up being just the platform they need to finally make their own dreams come true.

"WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE: THE MUSICAL is one of those once-in-a-career shows: a hysterical idea that two authors carry across the finish line with such skill, joy, and pride that you throw everything you have at it," said Jonathan Tessero, WOACA Executive Producer. "Since the sold-out, developmental try-out of the show last summer, our team has grown into a remarkable family. Finding the amazing actresses who embody our three moms has become very personal to us and we are proud to share this amazing cast, and hysterically outrageous show, with audiences across the country this summer."

"I grew up loving - and training in - musical theater as a child, but left in my 20s to pursue comedy professionally after being overlooked by an industry that wasn't ready to cast me in the roles I was right for yet. Women of color had very specific roles they could play, and that didn't leave much room for me" says Fredericka Meeks ("Maxine"). "WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE: THE MUSICAL gives us all a place to celebrate the incredible women we've become while giving the audience a great time."

"With a 'quadruple-threat' cast (singer/dancer/actor/perfect comic timing), directing WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE: THE MUSICAL is a dream come true," said Natalie Nucci, WOACA Director. "Not only is it an original piece that's come at a perfect time in my life, but we spent our first week together laughing."

"As we looked to launching our tour in Phoenix, it became very important to us to find a local charity that would allow us to extend the message of WOACA from the theater into everyday life," said WOACA Producers Marilyn Eckley and Steve Bohner. "WOACA is outrageously funny, but at the same time is genuine in its celebration of empowerment. We are grateful to the staff of The Herberger for working with us to allow audience members to directly support the remarkable work of Fresh Start Women's Foundation. Now in their 30th year, Fresh Start Women's Foundation works tirelessly to help build stronger communities by offering thousands of Phoenix women educational tools and resources they need to positively transform their lives. At check-out, patrons will be allowed to donate directly to FSWF when purchasing their tickets. In addition, we not only look forward to hosting the foundation at a special by-invitation only special press performance, we've also worked with our creative partners to develop limited edition merchandise, including cast-autographed posters, the proceeds from which will go to supporting the incredible mission of Fresh Start Women's Foundation."

INITIAL 2022 WOACA SCHEDULE

Phoenix, AZ

Herberger Theater • Stage West (222 E Monroe Street, Phoenix, AZ)

HerbergerTheater.org

Box Office: 602-252-8497

Dates: May 31 - June 21

Tickets: On sale now!

Cast: To be announced

Louisville, KY

Dates: June 23 - July 25

Venue and Cast: To be announced

Fort Worth, TX

Dates: August 1 - 21

Venue and Cast: To be announced

Philadelphia, PA

Venue, Dates, and Cast: To be announced

For more information and cast bios, visit www.womenofacertainage.com.