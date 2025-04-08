News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Watch the Teaser For RENT at Arden Theatre; Extended Through June

The production recently extended through June 22.

By: Apr. 08, 2025
Watch the video teaser trailer for Rent at Arden Theatre. The production recently extended through June 22.

At the end of the millennium, a group of bohemians in the East Village struggle with love, loss, and gentrification amidst the AIDS crisis. In this exciting new production, Jonathan Larson’s Tony Award™ and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical will transform the Haas Stage and shake the rafters with the iconic chords of “Seasons of Love,” “I’ll Cover You, ” and the thrilling, soaring score that is RENT!



