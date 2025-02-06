Theatre Exile Expands PHILLY GRIT Series With 2025 Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Philadelphia-based theater company Theatre Exile has announced the return of its Philly GRIT series from February 26 to March 15, bringing audiences a fresh season of provocative, unfiltered performances by Philadelphia-based artists.

“This year’s Philly GRIT series highlights bold new female, trans, and female-presenting voices rising to confront the complexities of our world,” said Deborah Block, Theatre Exile’s Producing Artistic Director. “From the devastating realities of environmental crises to the deeply personal journey of navigating grief with humor, these stories are unflinchingly human and unapologetically honest, inviting audiences to see the world through fresh, unfiltered eyes."

The 2025 Philly GRIT series begins with the acclaimed solo show Heart Ripped Out Twice And So Can You!, a daring and darkly comedic solo performance by Philadelphia-based creator and performer Linnea Bond. Written in the wake of a harrowing medical journey and a devastating breakup, this deeply personal work takes the form of an offbeat sales pitch, where Bond “sells” existence itself while grappling with the fragile realities of being alive. Her storytelling combines absurd humor, visceral vulnerability, and unexpected theatrical twists as she reflects on her experiences with brain and heart tumors, navigating the American healthcare system, and the emotional chaos of heartbreak. From corporate pep talks to confessional revelations, the show moves seamlessly between biting comedy and moments of profound emotional resonance.

Heart Ripped Out Ripped Out Twice And So Can You! premiered at the 2022 Philadelphia Fringe Festival, where it immediately garnered critical acclaim for its inventive structure and fearless honesty. The play has toured extensively, earning Critic’s Pick of the Fringe and Artist Vote for Encore Performance at the Cincinnati Fringe Festival and Producer’s Choice at the Atlanta Fringe Festival. Bond, a core member of Philadelphia’s thriving devising and new works community, brings her unique theatrical perspective to this award-winning production. Described by Orlando Weekly as “achingly funny” and “arresting,” Bond’s performance blends sharp satire, evocative visuals, and intimate storytelling. Audiences will experience a bold exploration of resilience and the human condition in this extraordinary 60-minute tour de force this February 26, March 1,3,7,8, and 9.

The series continues with KOAL, an acclaimed solo performance created and performed by Australian-born, Philadelphia-based artist Jacinta Yelland. Blending physical performance, documentary theater, and audience interaction, KOAL explores the devastating impact of the 2019 Australian bushfires through the intertwined stories of Koal, a baby koala recovering in a wildlife sanctuary; Stevo, a coal miner trapped underground; and Minah, an Indigenous girl removed from her home during WWII. Directed by Trey Lyford, the show delves into themes of home, environmental destruction, and resilience, drawing on Yelland’s family history, including her grandmother’s internment in Australia’s Cherbourg Aboriginal Settlement. The play’s accompanying music by Ethan Mentzer has been composed as a score synchronized with the action and dialogue on stage. With its innovative use of minimal staging and intricate storytelling, KOAL shifts between humor and heartbreak, bringing the audience directly into the tension and loss of a world grappling with the consequences of climate catastrophe. KOAL debuts at Theatre Exile with a run time of approximately 60 minutes this February 27, 28, March 2, 6, and 8.

KOAL has garnered critical attention since its 2023 debut at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, where it received the Five Star Award. It has played at Ars Nova in New York and premiered in Australia at Theatre Works Melbourne in 2024. In the same year, the show headlined the Australian Theatre Festival NYC as its first family-oriented mainstage production.

Yelland, a graduate of the University of the Arts/Pig Iron Theatre Company’s MFA program in Devised Performance, has built a reputation as a dynamic creator and performer, with credits spanning physical theater, clowning, and contemporary circus. KOAL is supported by The Puffin Foundation Ltd., The Work, and Fresh Ground Pepper NYC.

Adding a unique touch during the GRIT series is American Girl Doll™: The Musical! by Jackie Soro and Pax Ressler, a devised cabaret musical that interrogates identity, gender, and nostalgia through the lens of childhood playthings. As a presentation of Studio X-Hibition, Theatre Exile’s signature new play development instrument, the live reading will run in a one-night-only presentation on March 10 at a suggested donation price of $10 per ticket. In this exclusive experience, audiences will explore the deeper meanings of what it means to be “American,” a “girl,” and a “doll.” Using memories, personal stories, and research into the cultural phenomenon of Mattel’s American Girl Dolls™, the performance playfully unravels the hidden histories behind these beloved toys.

Through Studio X-Hibition, Theatre Exile has presented live readings of local playwrights’ scripts while they are in progress for an audience of peers and casual theater fans. These readings provide an opportunity for playwrights to see their work performed for an audience and receive constructive critiques from their community. Through music, humor, and sharp social critique, Soro and Ressler’s inventive X-Hibition piece, American Girl Doll™: The Musical!, expands the Philly GRIT series into a multi-faceted festival of bold, thought-provoking work.

Concluding the GRIT series on March 15 is Camp Cookie, a vibrant and emotionally resonant cabaret crafted and performed by drag artist Cookie Diorio and featuring Isa Ardiente, Jess Conda, and Aarimonnie. Diorio’s cast brings song, dance, burlesque, and storytelling to the evening, that includes free cookies, a cash bar, and an interactive campfire game led by Cookie. With a blend of storytelling, live music, and drag artistry, this one-hour performance invites audiences to join Diorio around the campfire for a playful yet deeply personal journey. Inspired by Diorio’s own experiences as a queer performer and the stories of resilience within LGBTQ+ communities, Camp Cookie weaves together original songs, reimagined classics, and heartfelt monologues to explore themes of identity, survival, and belonging. Using the intimate, communal energy of a campfire setting, Diorio transforms the stage into a space of laughter, reflection, and connection.

Cookie Diorio, a classically trained vocalist and celebrated drag performer, has gained prominence for their boundary-pushing cabaret performances, which have been featured nationwide. Drawing from a rich artistic background that includes opera, musical theater, and queer activism, Diorio developed Camp Cookie as a love letter to the art of storytelling and the power of shared experiences. The show has premiered exclusively in Philadelphia, while Cookie is known to and has performed for enthusiastic audiences across regional cabaret series and LGBTQ+ events. With its engaging mix of humor, poignant storytelling, and show-stopping musical numbers, Camp Cookie offers a unique and celebratory finale to Theatre Exile’s 2025 Philly GRIT series.

Behind the scenes, Theatre Exile’s artistic leadership, including Producing Artistic Director Deborah Block and a talented creative team, brings Philly GRIT to life. Production manager Ella Namour, lighting designer Nick Wacksman, and Sound Designer Natali Merrill work together to help create a cohesive artistic environment for GRIT’s four offerings. With their expertise and Theatre Exile’s commitment to excellence, the Philly GRIT series continues to push the boundaries of traditional theater while staying true to its mission of capturing the unvarnished human experience.

TICKET & SPECIAL PROMOTION INFORMATION

Post-show discussions follow the March 2 and 6 show dates and are included with each engagement ticket. Theatre Exile hosts Young Exiles Night on February 27. This season’s theme of climate change, running through Heart and KOAL, presents an opportunity for Exile to partner with Physicians for Social Responsibility Pennsylvania and Philly Thrive. These two community organizations will lead discussions following select performances.

Audiences can choose from a variety of three-show Flex Pass Subscriptions for Theatre Exile’s season. Single tickets for Theatre Exile’s upcoming productions are available starting September 5.

Subscription sales are available online, with packages starting at just $45. Purchase tickets online or by calling the Theatre Exile box office at 215-218-4022. For more information, visit theatreexile.org

