The Phoenix Theatre Will Present Tennessee Williams' THE GLASS MENAGERIE

The Phoenix Theatre continues its inaugural season of dreams in 2020 bringing new life to a classic Tennessee Williams play, The Glass Menagerie. This play is set to run January 17- February 2, 2020 in Chester County at SALT Performing Arts in Chester Springs, PA. The theatre is dedicated to re-envisioning and reinvigorating the classics, making theatre accessible and affordable for all. The Phoenix Theatre is in residence at SALT Performing Arts, 1645 Art School Road, Chester Springs. Tickets for The Glass Menagerie are already on sale online at www.thephoenixtheatrepa.com. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $15 for students.



The company kicks off 2020 with Tennessee Williams' classic play, The Glass Menagerie. Michael Hajek will direct. Tennessee Williams's autobiographical "memory play", a defining moment for theatre history, looks at the Wingfield family-frustrated writer Tom, his nagging mother, Amanda, who is often lost in memories of her genteel past, and his painfully shy sister, Laura-and the effect a visit from a "gentleman caller" for Laura has on all their lives. The play is an intimate portrait of a young man reliving his past to make sense of his present. The Glass Menagerie, written by one of the great American playwrights, holds a mirror up to illusion and reveals truth, as this broken family struggles with their reality while relentlessly holding onto their youth.



The Wingfield family at the center of this piece will feature two newcomers to The Phoenix Theatre.. Catherine Ogden is playing Amanda, the matriarch of the family. Hannah Brannau will be playing Laura. Phoenix Theatre Artistic Director Seth Reich is playing Tom Wingfield. Ryan Cassidy, who earned raves as Ferdinand in the theatre's debut production of The Tempest, returns as the Gentleman Caller, Jim.

"Tom goes back home to confront the demons of his past. We see the heart-wrenching events that drive him to leave his family. This story can be told over and over in any time setting, as it happens again and again through many generations," said Hajek. "I believe we can all remember and experience pieces of our own lives while watching Tom navigate his relationships with Amanda, Laura and Jim in The Glass Menagerie. We hope to bring the audience a slice of life where each character has dreams to follow, dreams to protect, and dreams that drive them forward."





