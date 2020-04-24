The Philly POPS Releases Free Virtual Music Education Program

Today, The Philly POPS launched POPS in Schools@HOME - a free virtual music education programming for students and music lovers of all ages.

This project continues the work of POPS in Schools that is normally presented throughout the school year at four elementary schools and 11 high schools.

Each week, new videos, activities, and instructional content - in English and Spanish - will be posted online. All video content is provided by the musicians, teaching artists, and staff of The Philly POPS. The content is divided into three categories.

LEARN

Students (and their parents) can view instructional videos and download activities that introduce them to the fundamentals of music, including the beginnings of violin instruction and learning to make percussion instruments at home. These programs are sorted by grade level, but everyone is invited to join this virtual classroom.

HEAR

These videos feature the sounds of student musicians who have participated in POPS in Schools to see how far they've come.

This semester's Philly POPS co-op students (Dan McCain, leader and bass, John Polanco, trumpet, and Lonell Johnson, piano) are all accomplished young musicians attending University of the Arts and have recorded themselves performing songs that span genres and decades.





