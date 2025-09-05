The Philadelphia Orchestra to Welcome Two New Musicians To The Brass Section

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​The Philadelphia Orchestra has added two musicians to the brass section, Victoria Knudtson, assistant principal/utility horn, and Samuel Huss, 4th/utility trumpet, in the 2025–26 season, which begins on September 25 and marks the 125th anniversary of the ensemble.

"This season is about honoring our past while boldly shaping our future, and welcoming Victoria and Sam is part of that vision," said Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. "They each bring deep artistry and musicality that will strengthen the Orchestra's sound and spirit. As we celebrate 125 years of The Philadelphia Orchestra, Victoria and Sam's presence reminds us that our legacy is alive and more inspiring than ever. I very much look forward to collaborating with them both!”

Victoria Knudtson

comes to Philadelphia from the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, where she was assistant principal/utility horn from 2020 to 2025. A native of Minnesota, she earned her Bachelor of Music degree at Indiana University before continuing her studies in Philadelphia, completing an Artist Diploma at the Curtis Institute of Music. She looks forward to returning to Philadelphia and reconnecting with the community that shaped her as an artist. Off the stage, she can be found dancing to the Latin rhythms of salsa, bachata, and Brazilian zouk.

Samuel Huss

received a Bachelor of Music degree from the Eastman School of Music and a Master of Music degree from the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University. His primary teachers were James Thompson, Barbara Butler, and Charles Geyer. Prior to his appointment with The Philadelphia Orchestra, Huss served as principal trumpet of the Richmond Symphony from 2018 to 2025. He has been a guest performer with the Cincinnati, Detroit, National, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Charlotte symphonies; the Rochester Philharmonic; and Houston Grand Opera. He has been an award-winning soloist in several competitions, including First Prize at the National Trumpet Competition (USA) in 2013 and Second Prize at the 2016 Ellsworth Smith International Trumpet Solo Competition. Huss has appeared as a soloist with numerous orchestras along the central East Coast and served as adjunct professor of trumpet at Virginia Commonwealth University for the 2024–25 academic year.