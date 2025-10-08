The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts Announce Two Senior Leadership Appointments

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts have announced two key additions to their leadership team: Dr. Kobie Smith as Chief Philanthropy Officer and Jamie Shover as Vice President of Information Technology.

The appointments underscore the organization’s commitment to advancing its mission through strategic innovation, visionary leadership, and deeper community connection.

Leadership Appointments

As Chief Philanthropy Officer, Dr. Kobie Smith will lead the organization’s fundraising strategy and campaign management, working closely with leadership and the Board of Trustees to strengthen philanthropic support across major gifts, membership, and donor engagement. He will also mentor the development team, foster a culture of collaboration, and help shape the organization’s long-term vision as a member of executive leadership. Smith will begin his role in November.

Jamie Shover, who joined the organization last month, will serve as Vice President of Information Technology. She provides strategic vision and leadership for all aspects of technology across The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts, ensuring IT systems, cybersecurity, and infrastructure align with organizational priorities. Shover will oversee operations, business applications, and vendor partnerships while fostering a collaborative, innovation-driven technology culture.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kobie and Jamie to our leadership team,” said Ryan Fleur, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts. “Kobie’s proven fundraising expertise and deep connection to the arts, combined with Jamie’s vision for technology-driven transformation, position us to strengthen our impact, better serve our communities, and inspire the next generation of audiences.”

About Dr. Kobie Smith

Dr. Kobie Smith brings nearly two decades of experience in philanthropy, relationship management, and nonprofit leadership. He joins from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, where he most recently served as Executive Director of Development.

At Penn, Smith played a pivotal role in the Power of Penn campaign, raising $111 million for medical student scholarships, program enhancements, and capital projects, and launched the first endowed scholarship funds for degrees in Bioethics, Combined MD/MBA, Genetic Counseling, and Public Health. Between 2020 and 2022, he also led fundraising efforts totaling $21 million for health equity and access initiatives.

A trained opera singer and longtime Philadelphia Orchestra patron, Smith began his development career at the University of Cincinnati before advancing fundraising at The Christ Hospital Health Network. He has held national volunteer leadership roles with the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE), and the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP).

Smith holds a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance from the University of Alabama, a Master of Arts in Arts Administration from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, and a Doctor of Education in Higher Education from the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education.

About Jamie Shover

Jamie Shover joins The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts from The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., where she most recently served as Senior Director, Data & Systems.

At the Kennedy Center, she led major data-driven initiatives in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and enterprise resource planning, including large-scale cloud migrations and AI-enabled fundraising systems. Her earlier career includes consulting in data warehousing and database engineering across sectors including energy, banking, pharmaceuticals, and entertainment.

A frequent national speaker on cloud transformation and data architecture, Shover has presented for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Slalom, and other organizations. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies and Sociology from Dickinson College and is currently pursuing her master’s degree.