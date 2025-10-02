The Philadelphia Orchestra Appoints Joe Hisaishi Composer-In-Residence Through 2026–27 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Philadelphia Orchestra has announced that internationally acclaimed composer and conductor Joe Hisaishi has been named composer-in-residence, effective immediately through the 2026–27 season.

As part of this multi-year partnership, Hisaishi will record a major commercial release with the Orchestra, mentor students of composition through partnerships with Philadelphia-area schools and conservatories, curate a series of contemporary music concerts, and conduct the Orchestra in Marian Anderson Hall during the 2025–26 and 2026–27 seasons. He will also lead the world premiere of his Piano Concerto in spring 2027.

Hisaishi made his Philadelphia Orchestra debut in June 2025 with three sold-out concerts. His upcoming November 13 and 14 performances at Marian Anderson Hall will be his first in Philadelphia as composer-in-residence, featuring selections from his Studio Ghibli scores (Howl’s Moving Castle, Castle in the Sky), his symphonic work DA-MA-SHI-E, and Britten’s Variations and Fugue on a Theme of Purcell.

“It was a great honor to make my Philadelphia Orchestra debut in June and to work with one of the best orchestras in the world,” said Hisaishi. “My time in Philadelphia was inspiring, and I look forward to more years of artistic partnership with the musicians and leadership of the Orchestra.”

“Joe had a remarkable debut with The Philadelphia Orchestra, and it was immediately clear that something special had taken place—both on stage and in the concert hall,” said Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. “Joe brings a singular voice that bridges cultures, genres, and generations, and we are thrilled to welcome him into the Philadelphia Orchestra family.”

“Joe Hisaishi is a legendary figure in music who is renowned across the globe and beloved by audiences of all ages and backgrounds,” said President and CEO Ryan Fleur. “As we celebrate the Orchestra's 125th anniversary, creative partnerships like this will continue to keep us at the forefront of innovation and provide a welcoming space for all music lovers.”

About Joe Hisaishi

Composer, conductor, and pianist Joe Hisaishi is recognized worldwide for both his symphonic works and more than 100 film scores, including many collaborations with Studio Ghibli. His recent large-scale works include The East Land Symphony (2016), Asian Symphony (2017), The Border, Concerto for 3 Horns and Orchestra (2020), Symphony No. 2 (2021), Metaphysica (Symphony No. 3) (2021), Viola Saga for Orchestra (2023), and Harp Concerto (2024). His Deutsche Grammophon release of The End of the World and Steve Reich’s The Desert Music premiered in August 2025 at Tokyo’s Suntory Hall.

Hisaishi is also the creator of the long-running MUSIC FUTURE series in Tokyo, which has featured works by Nico Muhly, Bryce Dessner, Philip Glass, David Lang, and Terry Riley, among others. His Joe Hisaishi Symphonic Concert: The Music from Studio Ghibli Films of Hayao Miyazaki toured internationally from 2017–2025, concluding with three sold-out performances at Tokyo Dome for 130,000 fans.

He has received the Medal of Honor with Purple Ribbon and the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, from the government of Japan. In addition to his Philadelphia appointment, he serves as composer-in-association with the Royal Philharmonic and as music director of the Japan Century Symphony Orchestra.