The Philadelphia Orchestra And Ensemble Arts Announces 2024-25 Season Lineup

The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts has announced its 2024–25 season. Offering more than 2,000 events every year, the lineup boasts a range of performances, including orchestral music, Broadway shows, jazz, comedy, contemporary dance, ballet, opera, rock, chamber music, and more. This season is the first to include performances in the newly rededicated Marian Anderson Hall.

“This season, we have something to delight everyone, whether it's a free happy hour experience before a night with the GRAMMY-winning Philadelphia Orchestra or a mid-week matinee of a Broadway smash hit like Hamilton or The Wiz,” said Matías Tarnopolsky, president and CEO. “Fostering togetherness and spreading the transformative power of the arts is central to our mission, and as the center of cultural life in Philadelphia, we are dedicated to introducing audiences new and old to the vibrancy and diversity of our region's thriving arts scene.”

First, celebrate the start of a new season of the arts on Saturday, September 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the 4th annual FREE Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest. Featuring a diverse sampling of festival-style performances on multiple stages, this event brings together 50+ diverse arts organizations from around the region to shine a spotlight on the rich arts and culture scene in the Philadelphia area. Guests are encouraged to check the Ensemble Arts Philly website for updates.

Details of the 2024–25 season can be found below:

Broadway

This season features 13 hit shows with a combined 47 Tony Awards, 43 Drama Desk Awards, 5 Olivier Awards, 3 GRAMMY Awards, and 1 Pulitzer Prize. Season offerings include Broadway's newest blockbusters, Philly's favorite revivals, exclusive touring shows, and lively dance performances.

The 2024–25 Broadway series includes: Les Misérables (August 27 – September 8, 2024); The Book of Mormon (October 1 – 6, 2024); Hamilton (October 29 – November 23, 2024); Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (November 26 – December 1, 2024); A Beautiful Noise (December 10 – 22, 2024); STOMP (December 26 – 29, 2024); MJ The Musical (January 8 – 19, 2025); Come From Away (February 4 – 9, 2025); & Juliet (March 25 – April 6, 2025); Riverdance 30 – The New Generation (April 18 – 20, 2025); Some Like It Hot (May 21 – June 1, 2025); The Wiz (June 3 – 15, 2025), and Life of Pi (July 15 – 27, 2025).

Broadway productions take place at the Academy of Music and Miller Theater on Broad Street and The Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre on Walnut Street.

The Philadelphia Orchestra

The GRAMMY Award–winning Philadelphia Orchestra and Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin announced the 2024–25 season—full of rare musical events, bold artistic juxtapositions, and new discoveries as the Orchestra continues to imagine and create an artistically broad, inclusive vision. This forward-looking vision is at the heart of the institution and reflects the vital role of orchestras in contemporary society.

Nézet-Séguin will open the 2024–25 season—his 13th with the Orchestra—with an exuberant Opening Night Celebration that sets the tone for a season of renewal and rediscovery. The concert will begin with the world premiere of Terence Blanchard's Suite from Fire Shut Up in My Bones, a Philadelphia Orchestra co-commission. Star violinist María Dueñas will join the Orchestra for Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1, and the evening will conclude with Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet (September 26, 2024).

Throughout the season Nézet-Séguin and the Orchestra will perform three of Gustav Mahler's iconic symphonies, masterpieces that reflect the composer's interpretation of the human experience from life to death. First, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato will join Nézet-Séguin and the Orchestra for the composer's Third Symphony, a hymn about nature and a celebration of life (October 3–5). In direct contrast, the Ninth Symphony, Mahler's last completed work in the genre, was written at a time when the composer was mourning the death of his daughter. The piece explores the depths of grief and despair (January 9, 11). To conclude the cycle, Nézet-Séguin will lead the Orchestra in Mahler's deeply emotional and angst-ridden Sixth Symphony (April 10–11, 13). Nézet-Séguin also leads the Orchestra in Beethoven's towering Ninth Symphony (“Choral”), paired with Florence Price's Piano Concerto in One Movement with Lara Downes (May 23–24, 29).

Engagement with living composers has been an integral part of The Philadelphia Orchestra's identity since its founding, and it continues to pursue this with vigor. Nézet-Séguin will lead the first Philadelphia performances of Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Julia Wolfe's Pretty, an Orchestra co-commission, paired with Louise Farrenc's Symphony No. 1 (February 27 – March 1, 2025). Principal Guest Conductor Marin Alsop will lead the Orchestra in the world premiere of Gabriela Lena Frank's Picaflor, the retelling of a traditional Peruvian creation myth about a picaflor, or hummingbird, that pollinates the world and its varying wildlife, giving birth to a vibrant and complex earth, (March 13 – 15, 2025).

Gender-based violence will be addressed as Nézet-Séguin leads the Orchestra and baritone Joshua Hopkins in the first Philadelphia Orchestra performances of Jake Heggie's Songs for Murdered Sisters, (January 9 and 11, 2025). The critically acclaimed work, which began as a series of poems by author Margaret Atwood (The Handmaid's Tale), tells the harrowing story of a man who murdered three ex-partners in one morning in a small Canadian town.

Former Music Director Riccardo Muti will return for his first performances with the Orchestra since 2005, marking his fourth appearance in Philadelphia since the conclusion of his tenure in 1992. He will lead the Orchestra and four renowned vocal soloists in Verdi's glorious Requiem in three not-to-be-missed concerts. (October 24 – 26, 2024).

The 2024–25 season will conclude with a rare concert opera performance: Wagner's Tristan and Isolde. The complete opera will be performed in a concert setting, providing a listening experience not often heard in the opera house, with the Orchestra positioned on stage instead of in a pit, bringing the full power of this thrilling score front and center. The performances mark the first time Nézet-Séguin will lead a Wagner opera in Philadelphia and will feature an all-star cast, including tenor Stuart Skelton as Tristan and soprano Nina Stemme as Isolde. (June 1 and 8, 2025).

The Philadelphia Orchestra will highlight film music across genres with special presentations in the 2024–25 season. First, critically acclaimed film director, producer, and screenwriter M. Night Shyamalan will host Night After Night: The Music of James Newton Howard, an evening featuring music of the award-winning composer, who conducts the performance. The concert will feature selections from Howard's haunting scores from Signs, The Sixth Sense, The Village, Unbreakable, and more, with special guests pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, violinist Gil Shaham, cellist Maya Beiser, and the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir (September 20). The Orchestra will join the global celebration of Joe Hisaishi's music with two special performances led by the composer himself, who has produced over 80 films and is best known for his work with Studio Ghibli. The concert will include performances of his Second Symphony, a suite from Spirited Away, and more (January 3–4).

Family Discovery Series

In its 9th year, the Family Discovery Series lineup includes Broadway favorites, interactive family-friendly shows, and incredible orchestral performances. This season's series is generously sponsored by Dietz & Watson.

The 2024–25 Family Discovery Series includes: The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Children's Halloween Spectacular (October 5, 2024); Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (November 26 – December 1, 2024); The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert (November 29 – 30, 2024); The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Children's Holiday Spectacular (December 7, 2024); The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert (December 18 – 19, 2024); STOMP (December 26 – 29, 2024); The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Peter and the Wolf (February 1, 2025); Gazillion Bubble Show (February 8, 2025); The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Carnival of the Animals (March 15, 2025); Riverdance 30 – The New Generation (April 18 – 20, 2025); and The Wiz (June 3 – 15, 2025).

Multi-show packages for the Family Discovery Series start at just $21.00 per show. Single tickets to select Family Discovery Series shows are on sale now. Choose two or more shows and save 10%.

Jazz Series

The 2024–25 Jazz Series encompasses an extraordinary spectrum of styles and artists from around the world. From fresh and emerging talents to seasoned favorites, audiences can expect an array of musical experiences that appeal to both classical enthusiasts and jazz aficionados.

The 2024–25 Jazz Season includes: Afro-Cuban All Stars (October 19, 2024); Pink Martini featuring China Forbes 30th Anniversary Tour (November 2, 2024); Boney James (November 9, 2024); Django Festival All-Stars (November 16, 2024); Orrin Evans & Captain Black Big Band (November 29, 2024); Samara Joy: A Joyful Holiday Featuring the McLendon Family (December 23, 2024); Somi (May 9, 2025); and Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis (June 15, 2025).

Ticket packages for Ensemble Arts Philly's 2024–25 Jazz Series start at $36.00 per show. Save 10% by purchasing a 2-show package.

Holiday Happenings

Celebrate the holiday season with Ensemble Arts, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, and Your Philadelphia Orchestra! This year, the Orchestra will present a special new program, Yannick's Holiday Mixtape in Concert. The Orchestra's beloved music and artistic director will lead these festive performances featuring holiday classics such as “Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town” and “White Christmas” alongside some of his personal French favorites, “Joyeux Noël” and “Petit Papa Noël” (December 12–13, 2024).

Select holiday offerings include Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (November 26 – December 1, 2024); The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show (December 1, 2024); Samara Joy: A Joyful Holiday Featuring the McLendon Family (December 23, 2024); and a lively collection of concerts with The Philadelphia Orchestra including Children's Holiday Spectacular (December 7, 2024); Yannick's Holiday Mixtape in Concert (December 12 – 13, 2024); The Glorious Sound of Christmas (December 14 – 15, 2024); Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert (December 18 – 19, 2024); Messiah (December 21 – 22, 2024); and New Year's Eve Celebration (December 31, 2024).

Additional Ensemble Arts Philly shows – covering the best of comedy, dance, speakers, unique concert experiences, and more – are listed below. Highlights include An Evening with Fran Lebowitz (September 7, 2024); Leslie Jones: LIVE (September 21, 2024); Hannah Gadsby: WOOF! (September 22, 2024); An Evening with Ina Garten (October 9, 2024); An Evening with Hillary Clinton (October 10, 2024); Mike Birbiglia: Please Stop the Ride (October 11, 2024); MrBallen: The Strange, Dark & Mysterious Tour (October 12, 2024); Tommy Tiernan: Tommedian (October 26, 2024); The Rocky Horror Picture Show 49th Anniversary Spectacular Tour with Barry Bostwick (October 29, 2024); Eddie B: Teachers Only Comedy Tour (November 1, 2024); Pinky Patel: #ISaidWhatISaid Tour (November 2, 2024); PHILADANCO! Our Voices, Our Choices… This is US! (December 6 – 8, 2024); Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (February 28 – March 2, 2025); and PHILADANCO! Relentless Resident Visions (April 25 – 27, 2024).

