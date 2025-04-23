Philadelphia Ballet To Present LA SYLPHIDE with ÉTUDES To Close 2024/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Philadelphia Ballet will conclude its 2024/25 season with a compelling double bill: the timeless Romantic ballet La Sylphide and the exhilarating neoclassical work Études. Performances will run May 8 - 11, 2025, at the Academy of Music. Ticket prices start at $25 and are available for purchase at philadelphiaballet.org.

Set in the misty Scottish Highlands, La Sylphide tells the story of James, a young man lured away from his fiancée on the morning of their wedding by a mysterious and enchanting sylph. With themes of longing, illusion and the consequences of desire, this iconic ballet - one of the oldest surviving Romantic ballets - showcases the ethereal beauty and dramatic storytelling that define the era.

In contrast, Études, choreographed by Harald Lander, is a dazzling celebration of ballet itself. Beginning with dancers at the barre and culminating in a virtuosic display of classical brilliance, the piece takes audiences on a journey through the discipline, elegance and explosive energy of ballet technique.

“This final program of our season beautifully captures ballet's evolution from the poetic Romanticism of La Sylphide to the athletic precision of Études,” said Angel Corella, The Ruth and A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director of Philadelphia Ballet. “It's a fitting close to our 60th Anniversary Season, honoring the past while embracing the future of this extraordinary art form.”

Philadelphia Ballet recently announced its programming for the upcoming 2025/26 season, including: Angel Corella's electrifying Carmen; the chilling double bill Evening of Horror (Fall River Legend and Valley of Death); the romantic splendor of The Merry Widow; the cherished holiday tradition, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker; and a fresh take on Romeo and Juliet by Resident Choreographer Juliano Nunes.

For more information and ticketing for La Sylphide with Études, as well as details on upcoming performances and events, please visit philadelphiaballet.org.

