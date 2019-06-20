The Media Theatre Has PIPPIN, FOREVER PLAID, And More This Summer

When school is out, The Media Theatre takes center stage for many of the region's youth due to its popular Camp Media Theatre. It's a large part of the theater's summer schedule, running daily from June 17 to August 23.



But summer camp is not the only event keeping the marquee bright at The Media Theatre this summer. With two classic shows (one performed by teens) and a vocal competition, the doors will be open all summer long.



Here's a month-by-month calendar of events:



June brought the first two weeks of Camp Media Theatre, during which day camp participants had a fun and educational time performing songs from "Mary Poppins" and "Mary Poppins Returns". Each two-week day camp also learns choreography and takes part in acting classes during which campers create their own vignettes with assistance from the camp instructors. "Mary Poppins Camp" was June 17 through June 28, culminating in a show performed for family and friends on the final Friday at 5:30pm.



On June 17 the teen campers started rehearsing the legendary musical "Pippin". The show is all about a young man who wants to be extraordinary, finally realizing that the small things in life are what bring true happiness. With songs featuring "Magic To Do" and "Corner of The Sky", it's a perfect summer musical brought to life by teenagers from Delaware County.



July 5 brings the first public performance of "Pippin", which continues through July 28. It's on every Friday night at 7pm, Saturday afternoons at 2pm, Saturday evenings at 7pm, and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets are available for public audiences for just $12 and $15.



July also includes the weekly "Vocalist" and "Vocalist Junior" contests, which are extremely entertaining for audiences. "Vocalist" is on Wednesday nights at 7pm (July 10, 17, and 24) while "Junior" showcases young talent Sunday nights at 7pm (July 7, 14, 21, and 28). The Wednesday night show features vocalists ages 14 to 24; the Sunday night contest delights with singers who are ages 7-13. Tickets are $12-15. (Except for the Final Week for each, which are $20). Iron Workers Bank sponsors the event.



Camp Media Theatre continues in July with "Trolls" Camp (July 1 to July 12), and "Fun Villains" Camp (July 15 to July 26). There are still spaces available in each camp. Call 610-891-0100 or visitmediatheatre.org. The "Greatest Show" camp, which begins July 29, is sold out



August highlights great music from the '50's with the popular musical "Forever Plaid" (August 8-25). Part of the Media Theatre's professional Broadway Series of shows, with a live band on stage and plenty of fun, "Forever Plaid" follows the plight of four young musicians who were in a car crash after high school before they could make it big and fulfill their dreams. They are sent back to Earth for a special one-night-only concert in the present day--trouble is, they are stuck in a time-warp and think the '50's songs they perform are still giant hits. The guys are played by Carl Nathaniel Smith, Austy Hicks, Zack Krajnyak, and James Ofalt. Visit mediatheatre.org for tickets. (The musical is on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday each week.)



Camp Media Theatre has its final two-week day camp session for the summer August 12 through August 23 with the "Hamilton/ Miranda" Camp, named after the composer of the popular show. The campers will perform several songs from the Broadway smash, as well as other songs written by Lin Manuel Miranda.

There's always something exciting happening at The Media Theatre, Delaware County's only professional music theatre. Visit mediatheatre.org or call 610-891-0100 for tickets to a show, camp registration, or information about the upcoming 2019-2020 Broadway Series season.





