The Media Theatre Announces BE MORE CHILL Teen Camp This Summer

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In "Be More Chill", achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow.



Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, "Be More Chill" is the story of Jeremy Heere, your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip." Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self.



Teens powered the musical to popularity via posting about it on social media. The show is about teens, for teens, and therefore is the perfect choice for the Media Theatre's "Be More Chill" Teen Summer Camp Musical Experience.

The Media Theatre has scheduled two weeks of rehearsal (mostly evenings from 5pm to 8pm) and three weekends of performance for the production. Rehearsals begin July 20 with the musical performing three weekends in August.

Teens who register for the camp will audition at the first rehearsal by bringing in a song of their choice. That night, the casting directors will choose who performs what role.

All rehearsals will be held at the theatre, and during rehearsal and performances the cast and production team will wear face shields.

A small live band will accompany the cast led by Resident Music Director Ben Kapilow. Christian Ryan, who directed this past holiday season's very popular production of "Elf" at The Media Theatre, will direct and choreograph "Be More Chill".

If you have a young actor age 12 and up who is interested in being in the Be More Chill Teen Camp Musical Experience at The Media Theatre, please call 610-891-0100 and ask for Roger Ricker. You may also email him at rer764@gmail.com.

