The Mark Morris Dance Group Will Embark on International 15-City Tour with World Premiere and Celebrated Repertory

Learn more about where to catch the show here!
POPULAR
The Mark Morris Dance Group will resume touring for its 2023-2024 season, with fifteen confirmed nationwide and international stops from October 2023 to June 2024. This season features works that span Mark Morris’ remarkable, decades-long career, including his latest evening-length dance, The Look of Love set to the chart-topping songs of Burt Bacharach and Pepperland the work that pays tribute to The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.
Audiences will also have the opportunity to watch rarely seen works of Morris’ repertory as well as the Metropolitan Opera’s revival of his spirited opera Orfeo ed Euridice. In the Bay Area, Cal Performances presents the world premiere of Morris’ Via Dolorosa, to composer Nico Muhly’s The Street, inspired by the evocative, mysterious, and poetic texts of Alice Goodman.
Complete season information, including performance venues, dates, times, and repertory as well as links to ticketing are available at mmdg.org/23-24-season. Ticket availability and pricing vary by location.
KU Presents! (Kutztown, PA)
October 11, 2023
A minor Dance, Castor and Pollux, Italian Concerto, Grand Duo
Musco Center for the Arts (Orange, CA)
November 4, 2023
The Look of Love
Gogue Performing Arts at Auburn University (Auburn, AL)
November 14, 2023
Pepperland
Harriman-Jewell Series (Kansas City, MO)
November 17, 2023
The Look of Love
1
TO Live (Toronto, Canada)
January 19, 2024
The Look of Love
The Egg (Albany, NY)
January 25, 2024
Excursions, A Wooden Tree, Candleflowerdance, Water
McCarter Theatre Center (Princeton, NJ)
January 27, 2024
Excursions, A Wooden Tree, A minor Dance, Castor and Pollux
Krannert Center for the Performing Arts (Urbana, IL)
February 9-10, 2024
Water, Castor & Pollux, V
Moss Arts Center (Blacksburg, VA)
February 24, 2024
The Look of Love
UA Presents (Tucson, AZ)
March 12, 2024
The Look of Love
Meany Center for the Performing Arts (Seattle, WA)
March 14-16, 2024
The Look of Love
Cal Performances (Berkeley, CA)
April 19-21, 2024
Via Dolorosa (World Premiere), Socrates
The Met Opera (New York, NY)
May 16-June 8, 2024
Orfeo ed Euridice
Penn Live Arts (Philadelphia, PA)
May 31-June 1, 2024
The Look of Love
TPAC - Tennessee Performing Arts Center (Nashville, TN)
June 28-29, 2024
The Look of Love
Videos
|Molière's TARTUFFE
Lantern Theater Company (9/07-10/08)
|Ulysses Owens Jr. Big Band
Penn Live Arts (10/29-10/29)
|What's Wrong With This Picture? By David Margulies
Theatre Ariel (3/09-3/17)
|Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
Forge Theatre (6/07-6/23)
|Mark Zacharia Mystifying Magic & Mentalism
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (12/02-12/02)
|From Okra to Greens
Temple Theaters (2/01-2/03)
|Frozen
Kimmel Center [Merriam Theater] (3/21-4/07)
|The Crossing & Ragazze Quartet - "SIN-EATER"
Penn Live Arts (10/14-10/15)
|The Gett: One Woman's Creation Myth by Liba Vaynberg
Theatre Ariel (11/11-11/19)
|Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Kimmel Center [Merriam Theater] (10/03-10/08)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You