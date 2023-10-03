The Mark Morris Dance Group Will Embark on International 15-City Tour with World Premiere and Celebrated Repertory

The Mark Morris Dance Group will resume touring for its 2023-2024 season, with fifteen confirmed nationwide and international stops from October 2023 to June 2024. This season features works that span Mark Morris’ remarkable, decades-long career, including his latest evening-length dance, The Look of Love set to the chart-topping songs of Burt Bacharach and Pepperland the work that pays tribute to The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Audiences will also have the opportunity to watch rarely seen works of Morris’ repertory as well as the Metropolitan Opera’s revival of his spirited opera Orfeo ed Euridice. In the Bay Area, Cal Performances presents the world premiere of Morris’ Via Dolorosa, to composer Nico Muhly’s The Street, inspired by the evocative, mysterious, and poetic texts of Alice Goodman.



Complete season information, including performance venues, dates, times, and repertory as well as links to ticketing are available at mmdg.org/23-24-season. Ticket availability and pricing vary by location.

Tour Dates

KU Presents! (Kutztown, PA)

October 11, 2023

A minor Dance, Castor and Pollux, Italian Concerto, Grand Duo

Musco Center for the Arts (Orange, CA)

November 4, 2023

The Look of Love

Gogue Performing Arts at Auburn University (Auburn, AL)

November 14, 2023

Pepperland

Harriman-Jewell Series (Kansas City, MO)

November 17, 2023

The Look of Love

TO Live (Toronto, Canada)

January 19, 2024

The Look of Love

The Egg (Albany, NY)

January 25, 2024

Excursions, A Wooden Tree, Candleflowerdance, Water

McCarter Theatre Center (Princeton, NJ)

January 27, 2024

Excursions, A Wooden Tree, A minor Dance, Castor and Pollux

Krannert Center for the Performing Arts (Urbana, IL)

February 9-10, 2024

Water, Castor & Pollux, V

Moss Arts Center (Blacksburg, VA)

February 24, 2024

The Look of Love

UA Presents (Tucson, AZ)

March 12, 2024

The Look of Love

Meany Center for the Performing Arts (Seattle, WA)

March 14-16, 2024

The Look of Love

Cal Performances (Berkeley, CA)

April 19-21, 2024

Via Dolorosa (World Premiere), Socrates

The Met Opera (New York, NY)

May 16-June 8, 2024

Orfeo ed Euridice

Penn Live Arts (Philadelphia, PA)

May 31-June 1, 2024

The Look of Love

TPAC - Tennessee Performing Arts Center (Nashville, TN)

June 28-29, 2024

The Look of Love