The Mark Morris Dance Group Will Embark on International 15-City Tour with World Premiere and Celebrated Repertory

Learn more about where to catch the show here!

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

The Mark Morris Dance Group Will Embark on International 15-City Tour with World Premiere and Celebrated Repertory

The Mark Morris Dance Group will resume touring for its 2023-2024 season, with fifteen confirmed nationwide and international stops from October 2023 to June 2024. This season features works that span Mark Morris’ remarkable, decades-long career, including his latest evening-length dance, The Look of Love set to the chart-topping songs of Burt Bacharach and Pepperland the work that pays tribute to The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Audiences will also have the opportunity to watch rarely seen works of Morris’ repertory as well as the Metropolitan Opera’s revival of his spirited opera Orfeo ed Euridice. In the Bay Area, Cal Performances presents the world premiere of Morris’ Via Dolorosa, to composer Nico Muhly’s The Street, inspired by the evocative, mysterious, and poetic texts of Alice Goodman.


Complete season information, including performance venues, dates, times, and repertory as well as links to ticketing are available at mmdg.org/23-24-season. Ticket availability and pricing vary by location.

Tour Dates

KU Presents! (Kutztown, PA)

October 11, 2023

A minor Dance, Castor and Pollux, Italian Concerto, Grand Duo

Musco Center for the Arts (Orange, CA)

November 4, 2023

The Look of Love

Gogue Performing Arts at Auburn University (Auburn, AL)

November 14, 2023

Pepperland

Harriman-Jewell Series (Kansas City, MO)

November 17, 2023

The Look of Love

                                                                                                                                                1

TO Live (Toronto, Canada)

January 19, 2024

The Look of Love

The Egg (Albany, NY)

January 25, 2024

Excursions, A Wooden Tree, Candleflowerdance, Water

McCarter Theatre Center (Princeton, NJ)

January 27, 2024

Excursions, A Wooden Tree, A minor Dance, Castor and Pollux

Krannert Center for the Performing Arts (Urbana, IL)

February 9-10, 2024

Water, Castor & Pollux, V

Moss Arts Center (Blacksburg, VA)

February 24, 2024

The Look of Love

UA Presents (Tucson, AZ)

March 12, 2024

The Look of Love

Meany Center for the Performing Arts (Seattle, WA)

March 14-16, 2024

The Look of Love

Cal Performances (Berkeley, CA)

April 19-21, 2024

Via Dolorosa (World Premiere), Socrates

The Met Opera (New York, NY)

May 16-June 8, 2024

Orfeo ed Euridice

Penn Live Arts (Philadelphia, PA)

May 31-June 1, 2024

The Look of Love

TPAC - Tennessee Performing Arts Center (Nashville, TN)

June 28-29, 2024

The Look of Love




RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Set For Newtown Stage In October Photo
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Set For Newtown Stage In October

A thrilling mystery unfolds as a young man investigates the murder of a dog in THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME. Don't miss this captivating production at Newtown Theatre from October 19th-22nd.

2
Herb Smith Conducts The No Name Pops in Their Debut in Verizon Hallat the Kimmel Cultural Photo
Herb Smith Conducts The No Name Pops in Their Debut in Verizon Hallat the Kimmel Cultural Campus, October 28

The No Name Pops will have their debut performance at the Kimmel Cultural Campus at the end of this month when they present Let's Groove Tonight: Motown and The Philly Sound. The performances will take place on October 28 at 3 and 8pm in Verizon Hall.

3
Student Blog: A Week in the Life: Audition Edition Photo
Student Blog: A Week in the Life: Audition Edition

Since I’ve gone back to school, my time has been split between classes, writing for my college’s newspaper, and lots and lots of theater. I’m in two productions right now—Legally Blonde and Newsies, also known as arguably two of the most iconic 21st century musicals—and auditions happened to be just a few days apart, making the first week of September a theater-filled week of craziness.

4
Philadelphia Coming Out Parade Unveils Line-Up With Giselle Fetterman, Robert Drake, and M Photo
Philadelphia Coming Out Parade Unveils Line-Up With Giselle Fetterman, Robert Drake, and More

Philadelphia is ready to make history once again. Pride 365: A Program of Galaei will present the inaugural Philadelphia OURfest: National Coming Out Parade and Festival/Resource Fair, the first National Coming Out Parade in the United States. Get event and lineup information here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway Video
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Molière's TARTUFFE
Lantern Theater Company (9/07-10/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ulysses Owens Jr. Big Band
Penn Live Arts (10/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# What's Wrong With This Picture? By David Margulies
Theatre Ariel (3/09-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
Forge Theatre (6/07-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Zacharia Mystifying Magic & Mentalism
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (12/02-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# From Okra to Greens
Temple Theaters (2/01-2/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frozen
Kimmel Center [Merriam Theater] (3/21-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Crossing & Ragazze Quartet - "SIN-EATER"
Penn Live Arts (10/14-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Gett: One Woman's Creation Myth by Liba Vaynberg
Theatre Ariel (11/11-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Kimmel Center [Merriam Theater] (10/03-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You