The Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts Theatre Department To Present MOTHER OF THE MAID

The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theatre Department will present "Mother of the Maid" by Jane Anderson, October 22-24, 2021. The production is directed by Kelly Minner-Bickert and features an exceptional cast of young actors, including lead performances by students Alexa McFillin, as Isabelle Arc, and Jessica Freedman, as Joan Arc.

The production includes set and lighting design by Peter Wrenn-Meleck, costume design by Anelise Diaz and sound design by Carlo Acerra.

The play tells the story of Joan of Arc's mother, a sensible, hard-working, God-fearing peasant woman whose faith is upended as she deals with the baffling journey of her odd and extraordinary daughter. This riveting play is an epic tale told through an unexpected and remarkable perspective.

"Mother of the Maid" is not a typical selection for a high school production, but the director, Kelly Minner-Bickert shares why the sentiment of the story carries on through time: "It is a story of parental love. We see an intimate perspective on raising an exceptional child, a child that wants to embark on a journey that tests her parents' faith and their ability to let her go and trust in her and the path she feels inspired to take. As a parent myself, I relate to the idea of having the courage to let my child find his own path in a world in turmoil, even if that path is not what I would choose for him. I feel every parent can relate to this journey."

Minner-Bickert also shares, "I hope every parent in the audience will relate to the idea that each child must find their identity in their own way, even if that way is unknown or scary to them. I also hope each child in the audience will see how much courage and trust it takes for a parent to release their child on this epic journey into adulthood. This play is a celebration of love between a parent and child and that is something we can all relate to no matter which side we take."

After a year of virtual performances, the school is excited for this return to live theatre. Covid safety protocols will be in place with performers wearing special clear performance masks and audience members will be required to wear masks.

Evening performances will be held October 22-23 at 7 PM and a matinee performance will be held October 24 at 2 PM. Tickets are $5-$10 and are available for purchase online or at the door. For ticket information, visit, www.CharterArts.org.

This production of "Mother of the Maid" by Jane Anderson is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com