The #Knightlife Renaissance Faire Brings The Ren Faire To The Virtual Stage

Hear ye, hear ye! The #Knightlife Renaissance Faire returns to the digital realm! Join co-hosts Quinton J. Alexander and CJ Higgins in the fall-time merriment from the comfort of your home as entertainers dazzle with music, art, dance, combat, and beyond.

Says co-host Quinton J. Alexander, "Following the success of our first digital Renaissance Faire back in June, we're excited to bring you a wide variety of artisan demonstrations and performances from all over the globe that marry the traditional Renaissance Faire experience with the Nightlife & Cabaret scene right to your home!"

Beginning at 5pm, the faire will feature artisans to demonstrate their craft. Audiences will have the chance to win their wares in an online raffle, with proceeds going to The Okra Project.

Then, join in at 7pm for some #Knightlife entertainment: singing, magic, drag, stage combat, Shakespeare, and so much more. Performers include Yari, Meadow Perry, The Roving Corsairs, Avery Goodname, Rosey Hart, Bryce Culver, Aya Lyner, Sir Donyx, Epee Lauder, Osa nKante, Rita Brujeria, Deej Nutz, Lavender Cakes, Lenore Avoreable, Harley Honey, Selene Rose, Syko Flick, Billie Blouse, and Patti LuStoned.

There is a suggested ticket price of $10-15, which can be purchased online on Ticketleap. Ticket and tip proceeds will go directly to our hard-working artists, so "toss a coin to your Witcher" throughout!

#KnightlifeRenFaire will be streaming from The Hum'n'bards Theater Troupe Facebook page. The Hum'n'Bards Theater Troupe was established in 2016 to produce original musicals and nightlife entertainment, with a focus on social justice. Past productions have included The Artists' Temple (2020), Fear Itself (2019), We'll Sleep When We're Dead (2019), God Forgive These Bastards (2018), Glister (2017), Pangaea: A Folk Opera (2016).

