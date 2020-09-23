The Annenberg Center Kicks Off Fall 2020 Online Film Series With THE SURROGATE

The series begins on Friday, October 2 at 7 PM.

The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts kicks off its fall 2020 online film series on Friday, October 2 at 7 PM with The Surrogate (2020, 93 minutes), directed by Jeremy Hersh. In the film, Jess Harris (Jasmine Batchelor, The Good Fight), a 29-year-old web designer for a nonprofit in Brooklyn, is ecstatic to be the surrogate and egg donor for her best friend Josh (Chris Perfetti, HBO's Looking) and his husband Aaron (Sullivan Jones, Slave Play). At 12 weeks into the pregnancy, a prenatal test comes back with unexpected results that pose a moral dilemma. As they all consider the best course of action, the relationship between the three friends is put to the test. Tickets are $10. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for purchase or information.

The Annenberg Center has a long history of presenting film, starting in the 1970s, and has recently returned film to its regular program mix, part of its commitment to presenting inclusive arts programming that promotes cross-cultural understanding while supporting independent film on campus and in West Philadelphia. Additional films in the fall online series include Aviva (November 13), My Darling Vivian (November 20), and Two Beats One Soul (December 4).

