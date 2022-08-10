The American Vinyl All Star Band To Bring Star-Studded Performance To Valley Forge Casino Resort

Rock n' roll's greatest performers will be bringing their powerhouse show to Valley Forge Casino Resort as The American Vinyl All Star Band takes the stage for an exclusive one-night performance Friday, September 9 at 7 PM. Tickets are on sale now at www.flight-entertainment.com.

Featuring such music legends as two-time Grammy-Award Winner and Hall Of Fame Inductee Jeffrey "Skunk" Baxter (Doobie Brothers/Steely Dan), Barry Goudreau (formerly of Boston), Leroy "LRS" Romans (The Wailers/3rd World), Robert "Mousey" Thompson (James Brown), Tim Archibald (RTZ/ Peter Wolf J.Geils Band) and Danny Beissel (Featherborn/Fosterchild), this critically-acclaimed ensemble will perform a catalog of hits from each of his respected bands.

Opening the show is AM Radio, the Philadelphia region's ultimate 60s and 70s tribute band.

To celebrate The American Vinyl All Star Band's debut at Valley Forge Casino Resort, there will be special ticket options and Reserved VIP Table offerings as well as seated general admission. Free parking is available and hotel rooms are available at Valley Forge Casino Resort. To book, visit www.vfcasino.com.

"We really wanted to make this show more of an experience than just a concert for the fans," said Bob Nolen, CEO of BONO SHOWS. "We've waited a long time to get the All-Stars here and we are ready to celebrate!"

The American Vinyl All Star Band show, featuring the legends of rock, is also being organized by Flight Entertainment. It is being sponsored by the Bridgeport Ribhouse, M&M Tile Co., Inc., and Cunningham Piano Company.

Valley Forge Casino Resort is located at 1160 1st Ave, King of Prussia, PA 19406.

For more information about The American Vinyl All Star Band, visit https://www.americanvinylallstarband.net Follow @theamericanvinylallstarband

For information about the event, call Flight Entertainment at 610-627-2100 or info@flight-entertainment.com.

Must be 21+ to enter the casino. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.