Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Temple Theaters to Present Moliere's TARTUFFE in March

In TARTUFFE, a family becomes trapped in a world of deception after the head of the house, Orgon, begins to listen to only one unreliable and self-serving news source.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Temple Theaters to Present Moliere's TARTUFFE in March

What happens when we trust the wrong people? In TARTUFFE, a family becomes trapped in a world of deception after the head of the house, Orgon, begins to listen to only one unreliable and self-serving news source - sound familiar? That font of false facts is embodied by Tartuffe, a deviant who puts on a pretense of piety in order to manipulate everyone around him.

TARTUFFE will be performed live and in person from March 17 to March 26, 2022, at Randall Theater, 2020 N. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA. Tickets can be purchased THROUGH THIS LINK.

In the 17th century, TARTUFFE scandalized the religious establishment. Banned and maligned, the church threatened excommunication to anyone who dared perform it. Today, the verse still retains much of that controversial punch. While 2023 marks the 350th anniversary of the death of Molière, his satiric brilliance still resonates loudly in this piece, thanks in part to an updated adaptation by Constance Congdon.

Regarding the show's contemporary themes, director Peter Reynolds points out, "Tartuffe hides his true nature behind righteousness. Today, we are still being instructed and legislated by 'righteous' church leaders and politicians, determined to tell us who we may and may not love, what we may and may not read, words that we may or may not say."

Reynolds has also seen how Temple Theaters' actors revel in exploring the nuance in the language of TARTUFFE. "I love Molière and heightened language plays," says Reynolds. "It is particularly rewarding to work on a show like TARTUFFE with young actors and watch them discover the joy and thrive in the challenge of the text."

TARTUFFE will feature a unique tennis court-style seating arrangement which set designer Sarah Schunke says encourages bold movement and allows the audience to see every angle, a crucial element in a farce like TARTUFFE. Temple Theaters' production will also blend time periods through sumptuous costuming by Rachael Linker which juxtapose the modern and classical in an eye-popping way.

TARTUFFE has been a favorite of theatergoers for nearly four centuries, and for all that time it has remained a thumb in the eye of hypocrites in authority. Temple Theaters' production allows audiences to celebrate this landmark year for Molière while giving them the chance to experience a truly engaging comedy piece, still packed with social relevance.

Temple University is currently hosting events in compliance with regional, city-wide, and CDC guidelines. Visit the university's COVID-19 Resource Hub for additional information. With current rising positivity rates, we encourage audience members to be masked, following current guidelines on indoor venues from the city of Philadelphia. Because protocols may change, we recommend audiences be prepared for the possibility of mandatory masking, and check Temple Theaters' website or social media accounts for updates before attending their performance.

Also, Temple University is following the city of Philadelphia's Aug. 13, 2021 mandate requiring full vaccination at higher education institutions. The university has implemented the mandate that all students, staff, faculty, and contractors (unless specifically exempt) must be vaccinated. It takes all members of the Temple University community working together to keep ourselves and everyone safe and healthy. Audiences are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated to contribute to the health of our campus. #VaxUpTU

Located on the northern edge of the Avenue of the Arts, Temple Theaters, is the production arm of the Department of Theater, a program that has established itself as a destination for some of the finest university theater training in the nation. Temple University's Department of Theater offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in acting, design, directing, musical theater, playwriting and theater education. As part of Center for Performing and Cinematic Arts, the School of Theater, Film and Media Arts offers hallmark programs in theater, film and media arts that engage students with nationally and internationally recognized faculty and fuse the high-quality training with rigorous scholarship and artistry.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL to Visit More Than 60 Cities on 2023 U.S. TOUR Photo
MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL to Visit More Than 60 Cities on 2023 U.S. TOUR
The hit DreamWorks animated franchise, Madagascar, is now a live stage musical that will “Move It, Move It” to venues across the country from April 8 to July 1, 2023, as part of the 12-week tour.
Remember Jones to Present 50th+ Anniversary Revival of Joe Cockers MAD DOGS & ENGLISHM Photo
Remember Jones to Present 50th+ Anniversary Revival of Joe Cocker's MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMEN This Spring
Celebrate the 50th+ Anniversary of Joe Cocker’s groundbreaking live album and tour, MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMEN with Remember Jones this spring.
Philadelphia Ballet Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY Beginning March 2 Photo
Philadelphia Ballet Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY Beginning March 2
Philadelphia Ballet presents Angel Corella's The Sleeping Beauty, the beloved tale of magic and romance. With choreography by Corella, The Ruth & A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director, and a grand and sweeping score by Tchaikovsky, The Sleeping Beauty runs ten performances at the Academy of Music, March 2-12.
The Dover Quartet Names Julianne Lee As New Violist Photo
The Dover Quartet Names Julianne Lee As New Violist
The Curtis Institute of Music has announced that the internationally-celebrated Dover Quartet has named Curtis alumna Julianne Lee (Violin '05) as its new violist. Ms. Lee, who currently serves as assistant principal second violin of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and principal second violin with the Boston Pops Orchestra, has forged a remarkable career as both a violinist and violist, frequently appearing as a soloist, chamber musician, and orchestral player.

More Hot Stories For You


The Barley Sheaf Players Bring Innovative Tony Award-Winning Musical, FUN HOME To Chester County This MarchThe Barley Sheaf Players Bring Innovative Tony Award-Winning Musical, FUN HOME To Chester County This March
February 23, 2023

Community members are invited to join The Barley Sheaf Players' production of Fun Home, written by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori and directed by Christa Fisher. Inspired by Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic novel, the five-time Tony Award-winning musical follows Bechdel at three different ages in her life, as she sets out to unravel the many mysteries of her childhood through a series of memories and conversations - from her coming out, to her moving journey of acceptance. Fun Home runs from March 3rd through March 25th.
Philadelphia Music Alliance Announces 2023 Walk Of Fame InducteesPhiladelphia Music Alliance Announces 2023 Walk Of Fame Inductees
February 21, 2023

The Philadelphia Music Alliance, a community-based not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Philadelphia's rich musical legacy, announced their 2023 Walk of Fame inductees during a press conference at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.
Experience The Beauty Of Bach In REIMAGINING BACH​​​​​​​ With Choral Arts PhiladelphiaExperience The Beauty Of Bach In REIMAGINING BACH​​​​​​​ With Choral Arts Philadelphia
February 20, 2023

Choral Arts Philadelphia (CAP) continues its 40th season celebration with Bach's Wer weiß, wie nahe mir mein Ende BWV27.
Philly AIDS Thrift Announces $377K in New Grants and Reaches Major New $4M MilestonePhilly AIDS Thrift Announces $377K in New Grants and Reaches Major New $4M Milestone
February 20, 2023

Philly AIDS Thrift and Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni’s Room have awarded $372,000+ in grants for 33 HIV/AIDS service organizations and their programs that are centered on prevention and care in the Delaware Valley.
Greystone Hall and Colonial Playhouse to Host Immersive Mystery Theatre Experience THE MANOR in Chester CountyGreystone Hall and Colonial Playhouse to Host Immersive Mystery Theatre Experience THE MANOR in Chester County
February 20, 2023

One of the region's most famous mansions will again host a famous Greystone Hall and the Colonial Playhouse of Delaware County present the 2023 production of The Manor, a two-act play by Kathrine Bates, directed by Sam Barrett. 
share