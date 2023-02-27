Temple Theaters to Present Moliere's TARTUFFE in March

What happens when we trust the wrong people? In TARTUFFE, a family becomes trapped in a world of deception after the head of the house, Orgon, begins to listen to only one unreliable and self-serving news source - sound familiar? That font of false facts is embodied by Tartuffe, a deviant who puts on a pretense of piety in order to manipulate everyone around him.

TARTUFFE will be performed live and in person from March 17 to March 26, 2022, at Randall Theater, 2020 N. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA. Tickets can be purchased THROUGH THIS LINK.

In the 17th century, TARTUFFE scandalized the religious establishment. Banned and maligned, the church threatened excommunication to anyone who dared perform it. Today, the verse still retains much of that controversial punch. While 2023 marks the 350th anniversary of the death of Molière, his satiric brilliance still resonates loudly in this piece, thanks in part to an updated adaptation by Constance Congdon.

Regarding the show's contemporary themes, director Peter Reynolds points out, "Tartuffe hides his true nature behind righteousness. Today, we are still being instructed and legislated by 'righteous' church leaders and politicians, determined to tell us who we may and may not love, what we may and may not read, words that we may or may not say."

Reynolds has also seen how Temple Theaters' actors revel in exploring the nuance in the language of TARTUFFE. "I love Molière and heightened language plays," says Reynolds. "It is particularly rewarding to work on a show like TARTUFFE with young actors and watch them discover the joy and thrive in the challenge of the text."

TARTUFFE will feature a unique tennis court-style seating arrangement which set designer Sarah Schunke says encourages bold movement and allows the audience to see every angle, a crucial element in a farce like TARTUFFE. Temple Theaters' production will also blend time periods through sumptuous costuming by Rachael Linker which juxtapose the modern and classical in an eye-popping way.

TARTUFFE has been a favorite of theatergoers for nearly four centuries, and for all that time it has remained a thumb in the eye of hypocrites in authority. Temple Theaters' production allows audiences to celebrate this landmark year for Molière while giving them the chance to experience a truly engaging comedy piece, still packed with social relevance.

Temple University is currently hosting events in compliance with regional, city-wide, and CDC guidelines. Visit the university's COVID-19 Resource Hub for additional information. With current rising positivity rates, we encourage audience members to be masked, following current guidelines on indoor venues from the city of Philadelphia. Because protocols may change, we recommend audiences be prepared for the possibility of mandatory masking, and check Temple Theaters' website or social media accounts for updates before attending their performance.

Also, Temple University is following the city of Philadelphia's Aug. 13, 2021 mandate requiring full vaccination at higher education institutions. The university has implemented the mandate that all students, staff, faculty, and contractors (unless specifically exempt) must be vaccinated. It takes all members of the Temple University community working together to keep ourselves and everyone safe and healthy. Audiences are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated to contribute to the health of our campus. #VaxUpTU

Located on the northern edge of the Avenue of the Arts, Temple Theaters, is the production arm of the Department of Theater, a program that has established itself as a destination for some of the finest university theater training in the nation. Temple University's Department of Theater offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in acting, design, directing, musical theater, playwriting and theater education. As part of Center for Performing and Cinematic Arts, the School of Theater, Film and Media Arts offers hallmark programs in theater, film and media arts that engage students with nationally and internationally recognized faculty and fuse the high-quality training with rigorous scholarship and artistry.