TOTALED: A FOLK ROCK THRILLER to Release Live Album and Proshot

After five years of development, Totaled: A Folk Rock Thriller had its world premiere production at Theatre Horizon by way of The Dunwich Dolls: Theatre Collective. The highly anticipated production crashed into the Philadelphia theater scene back in August 2024 at Theatre Horizon in Norristown, PA and will be making its way onto music streaming platforms on March 15, 2025 with the release date for proshot to be announced shortly after. Totaled (2024) was the first production done by The Dunwich Dolls: Theatre Collective and was completely produced, directed, written and led by professional trans & queer theatre artists.

“Totaled: A Folk Rock Thriller” is a musical with lyrics and book by January Eyler, with music and arrangements by Neil Mclinden. Paige Chambers stumbles back into her home town of Caelum Run and makes a deal with the towns Demon in exchange for the re-animation of her friends and her “peace”. In turn, she must kill the heir to the Redfield cult, Clay Redfield. An intense B-Movie horror inspired story accompanied by a stunning folk rock soundscape. Totaled is a treat for anyone who loves a horror musical set in a remote, rural Pennsylvania ghost town.

Totaled: A Folk Rock Thriller was directed by Sawyer V. Greene with music direction by the show's composer, Neil Mclinden, and choreography by Gregory Boyer. The show’s cast was led by “Puxatawny Phil” musical writer, Oliver Richman, as the male lead Clay; with enchanting trans-femme ingénue, January Eyler, by his side as Paige. Other cast members include Sushi Soucy, August Riley Greenwood, Tara Andujar, Njoki Tiagha, Jada Valencia, Raychel Frisenda, Sarah Boyer, Ella Villani, and director Sawyer V. Greene who stepped in as an emergency understudy. The Live Album itself was produced, mixed, and mastered by Mclinden. The entire production was organized by The Dunwich Dolls team being led by January Eyler and Sushi Soucy.

