THE HOBBIT Extends at Arden Children's Theatre to June

Current Arden Children’s Theatre production, The Hobbit, has extended for four additional performances. The show opened on April 2 and now runs through June 1.



Directed by Rebecca Wright, the imaginative production brings Middle-earth to life in a magical, action-packed retelling of J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved classic, designed for audiences ages seven and up. Through clever storytelling and dynamic staging, audiences are drawn into the journey of Bilbo Baggins, a humble hobbit who steps out of his comfort zone and embarks on an epic quest that tests his bravery, wit, and heart.

With a minimalistic set that captures the woodsy, forested landscapes of Middle-earth, audiences are transported into a magical, colorful world populated by fantastical creatures, including trolls, goblins, eagles, and elves. The play follows Bilbo, who would much rather be nestled in his cozy Hobbit Hole with a cup of tea and a plate of bacon and eggs. Instead, he’s swept into an unexpected adventure, journeying through freezing mountains and eerie forests, where he encounters both fearsome foes and loyal friends. Though hesitant at first, Bilbo discovers that his true strength lies not in physical power but in his cleverness, bravery, and heart—transforming him from a timid hobbit into an unexpected hero.

Photo credit: Ashley Smith, Wide Eyed Studios

