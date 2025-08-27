THE GREAT AMERICAN SOULBOOK is Coming to Bucks County Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Great American SoulBook will bring their high energy tribute that highlights the music that filled danced floors and concert halls in the 60’s through the 90’s and beyond to Bucks County Playhouse for two performances only on Saturday, September 20 at 1:30 pm and Sunday, September 21 at 1:30 pm. The show is part of the Playhouse’s Visiting Artists Series, which features nationally acclaimed performers and complements its year-round Mainstage programming.

The show is performed by the American Soul Band, featuring four lead choreographed male lead singers who will remind you of the Temptations with their smooth harmonies and moves, while covering many of the biggest hitmakers from the decades that followed. Deanna Carroll, who for years toured as Dianna Ross in “Lady Supreme,” is joined by incredible background singers, bringing the songs of the most iconic Ladies of Soul to life.