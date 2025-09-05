Stephen King's MISERY to be Presented at Act II Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Act II Playhouse will present "Misery" by Stephen King and adapted by William Goldman as its Fall Thriller offering. Previews begin Tuesday, October 7, 2025 and the production opens Friday, October 10, 2025. "Misery" closes after a five-week run on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Starring in the role of Annie Wilkes, made famous on screen by Kathy Bates (which won her the 1990 Best Actress Oscar), is Act II favorite, Sabrina Profitt. Profitt is well-known to Playhouse audiences having previously appeared as Olga, the maid, in "Theatre People." Profitt has also taken to the Playhouse stage in "The Outsider"; "Tea For Three: Lady Bird, Pat, and Betty" playing three First Ladies of the United States; as M'Lynn in the classic "Steel Magnolias"; and as the put-upon wife in Neil Simon's "The Prisoner of Second Avenue" (opposite Tony Briathwaite).

In "Misery", Profitt plays the reclusive Annie Wilkes, the self-confessed number one fan of famed writer, Paul Sheldon. Sheldon, a romance novelist and the creator of the fictional icon, Misery Chastain, is saved from an automobile accident by Wilkes and taken to her isolated home where she begins to nurse him back to health. Paul believes that Annie is his salvation...until she discovers what plans Paul has for his literary creation. So begins a deadly game of cat and mouse between captive and captor that will have audiences on the edge of seats in suspense.

"Audiences have responded so well to our previous productions, 'Gaslight' and 'Dial M For Murder.' 'Misery' will be no different," said Act II Artistic Director, Tony Braitwhaite. "Audiences will feel swept up in the excitement, the surprises, and the unexpected humor of this beloved story."

According to Braithwaite, Profitt delivers a powerful performance as Annie. "Sabrina is a dynamic performer of incredible range," he said.

Accompanying Profitt on stage is Christopher Patrick Mullen making his Act II debut as Paul Sheldon. Also in the cast is Mark Swift as Sheriff Buster. Swift returns to the Playhouse having previously appeared in last season's "Dial M For Murder."

Directing the production is Mary Martello, a pillar of the Philadelphia theatre community for over 20 years. Act II audiences may know Martello from her appearance in "Boca" (2023) and as the director of "Tea For Three" (2024).

The stage adaptation of "Misery" is written by Academy Award-winning writer William Goldman, author of "The Princess Bride," "All the President's Men" and many, many others. Goldman wrote the screenplay to the 1990 film adaptation starring Kathy Bates, James Caan, and directed by Rob Reiner, before reworking his own script for the stage.

Behind the scenes at Act II, Patricia G. Sabato is the Production Stage Manager, Rhiannon Charney and Laura Mancano the Assistant Stage Managers, Parris Bradley the Scenic Designer, Lily Fossner the Lighting Designer, Adam Danoff the Sound Designer, Eliot Curtis the Props Master and Scenic Artist, Sean McGarry the Fight Choreographer, and Britt Plunkett the Technical Director and Scenic Constructor.