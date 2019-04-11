For the final show of the 2018-2019 season, The Players Club of Swarthmore presents Sister Act, the feel- good musical comedy based on the 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg . Sister Act earned five Tony Award nominations in 2011 including Best Musical Score with music by Alen Menkin (Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid) and lyrics by Glen Slater (The Little Mermaid).Sister Act was also nominated for Best Book of a Musical written by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner (Cheers) and Douglas Carter Beane(Xanadu and The Little Dog Laughed). Sister Act is directed by Brian Walsh with musical direction by Ryan Goulden and choreography by Emma Bradley Dingle. Tickets are available online at www.pcstheater.org. For group rates, contact groupsales@pcstheater.org.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier (Jasmine Bryant, Upper Darby) witnesses a murder, she is placed in protective custody in a convent, disguised as a nun. She finds herself at odds with the rigid uptight Mother Superior (Deidre McGettigan Henry, West Chester). Using her fabulous disco-ness and killer voice Deloris inspires the choir, breathing new life into the church and the community, much to the delight of the Monignor O'Hara (Paul Kerrigan, Prospect Park). Her popularity blows her cover however, resulting in some nun on the run mayhem. Sister Act is filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story. Sister Act is reason to REJOICE!

Additional cast members in Sister Act include Rachel Madori, Upper Darby; Sierra Wilson, Upper Darby; John Paul Cappiello, Upper Darby; Neil Kirschling, Wilmington, Del.; John Dingle, Philadelphia; Randino Del Rosario, Springfield; Michael Murphy, Philadelphia; Alfred Lance, Wilmington, Del.; Kat Lemon, Swarthmore; Abigail Gorman, Malvern; Doris Chan, Garnett Valley; Kristen Hegel, Philadelphia; Georgette Hamaty, Glenside; Bianca Austin, Philadelphia; Ann Bacharach, Ardmore; Sabrina Boyd-Surka, Philadelphia; Robin Closson, Upper Darby; Lea D'Angelo, West Deptford, N.J.; Hannah Hicks, Wayne; Keenya Jackson, Lansdowne; Suzanne Kane, Phoenixville; Danielle Marone, Phoenixville; Julia McManus, St. David's; Caitlin Naylor, Springfield; Ally Greene Perez, Wynnewood; Gina Prince, Upper Darby; Patti Purcell, Upper Darby; Megan Shields, Broomall; Ellen Taylor, West Chester; Eileen Wiley, Woodlyn; Julie Zaffarano, Broomall; Owen Burk, Swarthmore; Jeremy Parmet, Havertown; and Bert Zug, Media.

Sister Act runs from Friday, April 19, through Saturday, May 4. Thursday performances are at 7:30pm, Friday and Saturday performances are at 8pm, Sunday performances are at 2pm. A Saturday 2pm show has been added on April 20 as there will be no performance on Easter Sunday, April 21. Audiences can meet the artists in a talk back discussion following the Feb. 17 performance. Buy tickets online at www.pcstheater.org, by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111, or at the door. For more information about The Players Club of Swarthmore, including upcoming events, shows, ticketing and directions, visit www.pcstheater.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You