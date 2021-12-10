Photos: Theatre Horizon Returns To Live Performances With Holiday Spectacular

Theatre Horizon, an award-winning professional theater company located in Norristown, PA, is thrilled to reopen the doors of their theater just in time for the holiday season with a curated evening of music, poetry, and much-needed laughter hosted by Philadelphia Theater icons, Brett Robinson and Alex Bechtel.

The Holiday Spectacular: A Celebration of Gathering will be Theatre Horizon's first in-person production after nearly 18 months of virtual programming as beloved actors, musicians, and community members celebrate the holiday season with this original variety show.

Directed by Artistic Director Nell Bang-Jensen, the show will be offered Friday, December 10 at 7:30pm, Saturday, December 11 at 3pm and 7:30pm, and Sunday, December 12 at 3pm.



Check out the first look at the family-friendly show below!

Photo Credit: Daniel Kontz.