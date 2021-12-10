Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Theatre Horizon Returns To Live Performances With Holiday Spectacular

pixeltracker

Check out the first look at the family-friendly show with these photos by Daniel Kontz.

Dec. 10, 2021  

Theatre Horizon, an award-winning professional theater company located in Norristown, PA, is thrilled to reopen the doors of their theater just in time for the holiday season with a curated evening of music, poetry, and much-needed laughter hosted by Philadelphia Theater icons, Brett Robinson and Alex Bechtel.

The Holiday Spectacular: A Celebration of Gathering will be Theatre Horizon's first in-person production after nearly 18 months of virtual programming as beloved actors, musicians, and community members celebrate the holiday season with this original variety show.

Directed by Artistic Director Nell Bang-Jensen, the show will be offered Friday, December 10 at 7:30pm, Saturday, December 11 at 3pm and 7:30pm, and Sunday, December 12 at 3pm.

Check out the first look at the family-friendly show below!

Photo Credit: Daniel Kontz.

Photos: Theatre Horizon Returns To Live Performances With Holiday Spectacular

Photos: Theatre Horizon Returns To Live Performances With Holiday Spectacular
Brett Robinson and Steve Pacek

Photos: Theatre Horizon Returns To Live Performances With Holiday Spectacular
The cast of Theatre Horizon?s Holiday Spectacular.

Photos: Theatre Horizon Returns To Live Performances With Holiday Spectacular
Brett Robinson and Alex Betchel

Photos: Theatre Horizon Returns To Live Performances With Holiday Spectacular
Her son Thomas

Photos: Theatre Horizon Returns To Live Performances With Holiday Spectacular
Jessica Johnson

Photos: Theatre Horizon Returns To Live Performances With Holiday Spectacular
Alex Betchel and Suli Holum

Photos: Theatre Horizon Returns To Live Performances With Holiday Spectacular
Suli Holum

Photos: Theatre Horizon Returns To Live Performances With Holiday Spectacular
Andrea L?Amy

Photos: Theatre Horizon Returns To Live Performances With Holiday Spectacular
Suli Holum and Jenn Rose

Photos: Theatre Horizon Returns To Live Performances With Holiday Spectacular
Pax Ressler

Photos: Theatre Horizon Returns To Live Performances With Holiday Spectacular
Alex Betchel and Steve Pacek

Photos: Theatre Horizon Returns To Live Performances With Holiday Spectacular
Marisol Rosa-Shapiro

Photos: Theatre Horizon Returns To Live Performances With Holiday Spectacular
Steve Pacek and Suli Holum.

Photos: Theatre Horizon Returns To Live Performances With Holiday Spectacular
Alex Betchel.


Related Articles View More Philadelphia Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beetlejuice Unisex Beetle Joggers
Beetlejuice Unisex Beetle Joggers
Mean Girls Lapel Pin
Mean Girls Lapel Pin
Book of Mormon Wet with Salvation Umbrella
Book of Mormon Wet with Salvation Umbrella

More Hot Stories For You

  • FAM Presents LeXander Bryant's Debut Solo Museum Exhibition
  • NASHVILLVE'S NUTCRACKER To Return To NewsChannel 5 This Holiday Season
  • Nashville Opera Productions Nominated For 7 Midsouth Emmys
  • Local Students To Perform In NASHVILLE'S NUTCRACKER At TPAC This December