Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere Of THE PIGEON. From The Strides Collective

the pigeon. plays at Christ Church Neighborhood House in Philadelphia, now through Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Philadelphia News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  

The Strides Collective, a new non-profit queer theatre company serving the
greater Philadelphia area, opened the World Premiere of the pigeon. on October 6, 2022. This new play is written by Founding Artistic Director Jonathan V. Edmonson, with direction by Kyle Metzger, and is the Collective's first in-person production.

See photos below!

the pigeon. plays at Christ Church Neighborhood House in Philadelphia, NOW through Sunday, October 16, 2022. Tickets are available for purchase by visiting
stridescollective.com/tickets

Declan Barkin is missing. When his brother Adam shows up in Denver to investigate the
disappearance, he connects with Nate, who swears he barely knows Declan... but when a
perplexing building manager, a curious roommate, and a bird on the fire escape interfere, Nate finds himself face-to-face with the very thing he has been trying to avoid. the pigeon. examines the truths we hide, the lies we craft, and the world we wish was right outside our window.

The cast features Andrea Rose Cardoni, Erin Malimban, Robin Ritter, Josh Rosenzweig, and Ray Wrightstone. The creative team features stage management by Lyndsey Connolly and Margaux Cattelona, dramaturgy by Emily Dzioba, intimacy direction by Nora Gair, scenic design by Aaron Forsman, light design by Bless Rudisill, sound design by David Mandarino, and costume design by Deanna Marino. Tanner Richardett serves as the Production Manager.

The Strides Collective is a theatre company established in Philadelphia and operated by member artists living across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Delaware. Founded by Artistic Director Jonathan V. Edmondson in early 2020, the Collective produces and develops theatrical work by emerging playwrights that embraces the queer experience through authentic, modern, and innovative storytelling. Their work prioritizes the goal of normalizing the conversation about queer identity, creating a safe haven in which emerging artists can tell their stories and have the ability to express themselves without fear of judgment. The Strides Collective is a proud member of the Queer Theatre Alliance. Learn more and sign up to receive email updates at stridescollective.com.

Photo credit: Melissa Nesta

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere Of THE PIGEON. From The Strides Collective
Erin Malimban and Andrea Rose Cardoni

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere Of THE PIGEON. From The Strides Collective
Josh Rosenzweig and Robin Ritter

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere Of THE PIGEON. From The Strides Collective
Erin Malimban

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere Of THE PIGEON. From The Strides Collective
Robin Ritter

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere Of THE PIGEON. From The Strides Collective
Josh Rosenzweig and Robin Ritter

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere Of THE PIGEON. From The Strides Collective
Ray Wrightstone, Josh Rosenzweig and Andrea Rose Cardoni

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere Of THE PIGEON. From The Strides Collective
Andrea Rose Cardoni

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere Of THE PIGEON. From The Strides Collective
Full company


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Songstress N'Kenge Stars in Donna Summer Tribute ShowBroadway Songstress N'Kenge Stars in Donna Summer Tribute Show
October 13, 2022

The summer may be over this year, but Broadway actress, singer and producer, N'Kenge, keeps the heat up in her one woman musical tribute, Forever Summer - a Tribute to Donna Summer. This fall, N'Kenge brings her electrifying talents to the Adrienne Theater (located at 2030 Sansom Street) in the heart of Philadelphia, performing all the hits by the Queen of Disco in one explosive show.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America SeriesNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America Series
October 12, 2022

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series that brings to life the real and awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers and Speakers, today announced the beginning of its 2022-23 North America event season.
Inis Nua Theatre Company to Present 10 DATES WITH MAD MARY as Part of Pop-Up Play in a PubInis Nua Theatre Company to Present 10 DATES WITH MAD MARY as Part of Pop-Up Play in a Pub
October 12, 2022

Inis Nua Theatre Company will open its 19th season with the American premiere of 10 Dates With Mad Mary, written by Yasmine Akram. This comedy play tells the story of Mary McArdle, an antisocial young woman trying to find a date for her best friend’s wedding. The show runs from October 26, 2022 until November 6, for a total of eight performances.
TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Visits Academy Of Music On Kimmel Cultural Campus Next MonthTINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Visits Academy Of Music On Kimmel Cultural Campus Next Month
October 12, 2022

The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization will bring Tina – The Tina Turner Musical to the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music from November 22, 2022 to December 4, 2022, as part of the Broadway series.
Photos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE Opens Arden Theatre Company SeasonPhotos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE Opens Arden Theatre Company Season
October 11, 2022

The Arden Theatre Company kicks off their 35th Anniversary season with a new staging of the beloved Tennessee Williams’ classic, The Glass Menagerie. 