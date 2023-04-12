Photos: First Look at Philadelphia Theatre Company's Production of LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL

Audiences are invited to step back in time to a seedy Philadelphia bar in 1959 for the final performance of jazz icon Billie Holiday. Philadelphia Theatre Company (PTC) presents Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, written by Lanie Robertson with musical arrangements by Danny Holgate. Check out all new photos below!
This Tony Award-winning Broadway and television play with music will be directed by PTC Resident Artist Jeffrey L. Page, fresh from his triumphant revival of 1776 on Broadway, for which he served as co-director and choreographer. Local jazz starlet Laurin Talese will make her theatrical debut on the stage of the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, playing the role of the late, legendary chanteuse. Audiences will experience every word and note of this intimate portrait of the celebrated Lady Day up close and personal, seated just a few short steps from the music and the history. All seating for this performance will be on the stage - transformed into Emerson's Bar & Grill, complete with a working bar from which patrons can order cocktails to add to the experience.
Lady Day will run through April 30th. Seating is divided into three general admission zones, with tickets on sale now for $25 and up. All shows are performed at PTC's home at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146. Tickets are available at Click Here, by calling 215-985-0420, or by visiting the Box Office.
Photo Credit: Mark Gavin
Laurin Talese
