Photos: First Look at A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at The Arden

Originally slated for March 2020, The Arden Theatre Company's production of A Streetcar Named Desire held just one public performance before the company shut down due to the COVID pandemic. Now, this gorgeous production will return to open the Arden's 2022 Mainstage Season as the F. Otto Haas stage transforms into the sweltering streets of the New Orleans French Quarter. Directed by Arden Artistic Director Terry Nolen, A Streetcar Named Desire plays January 13 through February 13, 2022.

Check out photos below!

Widely considered one of Tennessee Williams' most memorable plays, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE reveals to the very depths the character of Blanche DuBois, a woman whose life has been undermined by her romantic illusions, which lead her to reject-so far as possible-the realities of life with which she is faced and which she consistently ignores. The Arden production features an outstanding regional cast, including Katharine Powell as Blanche, Emilie Krause as Stella, Matteo Scammell as Stanley, Akeem Davis as Mitch, Walter DeShields as Steve, Taysha Canales as Eunice, Victor Rodriguez, Jr. as Pablo, Joilet Harris as Neighbor/Strange Woman, Brian McCann as Strange Man, and Giaccomo Fizzano as Young Collector.

TICKET INFO

Tickets for A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE are now available for purchase online at ardentheatre.org. A digital version of this production will be available to stream February 14-27. Please go to ardentheatre.org for details.