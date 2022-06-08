Photos: First Look At IN SEARCH OF THE KITCHEN GODS By Bi Jean Ngo At 1812 Productions

1812 Productions is cooking up the world premiere of acclaimed actress and artist Bi Jean Ngo's IN SEARCH OF THE KITCHEN GODS. The original solo show, created by Ngo and directed by Makoto Hirano, takes audience members through a culinary journey through Ngo's Vietnamese American identity, aided and abetted by the Kitchen Gods. The show runs June 8 through June 26, 2022 at Theatre Exile, 1340 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia.

Check out photos below!

Think Food Network, with a generous helping of laughter and soul: IN SEARCH OF THE KITCHEN GODS is a loving and joyous evening of storytelling, family, and food. Audience members will enjoy a comedic and heartfelt experience of the people who shaped Ngo, and get a glimpse of her personal embarrassments, heartbreaks, and love life while sharing the foods that have gotten her through all of it. Ngo began developing the show after taking part in a residency with 1812's Jilline Ringle Solo Performance Program, which is dedicated to supporting the creation, development and production of work by female solo artists across a variety of disciplines: theater, performance art, and cabaret. More information on the program can be found here.

Bi Jean Ngo ​grew up in Northern Virginia and attended W.T. Woodson High School. She attended the Governor's School for the Performing Arts summer program in Richmond, and then went on to study Film & Television at Boston University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science. She furthered her studies in New York, and obtained her Masters of Fine Arts degree from The Actors Studio Drama School at The New School University. She currently resides in Philadelphia and has worked with many regional theatres, appeared in film and commercials, performs in filmed and live industrials, and teaches acting. She was also a 2016 recipient of the F. Otto Haas Emerging Artist Barrymore Award and is a founding member of Philadelphia Asian Performing Artists. She received the Fox Fellowship Foundation Award for Artist with Extraordinary Potential from Theatre Communications Group. She completed her fellowship activities with Philadelphia's Lantern Theatre Company. In 2019, Bi Jean received an Independence Fellowship Foundation Award and went abroad to study at the Suzuki Company of Toga in Japan and to Italy at the Workcenter of Jerzy Grotowski.

Single tickets are currently available online. IN SEARCH OF THE KITCHEN GODS is part of 1812 Productions' The Phoebe & Otto Premiere Series. Honorary Producers are Linda & David Glickstein.

Photo credit: Mark Garvin



Bi Jean Ngo



