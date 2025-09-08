Photos: DOGBERRY AND VERGES ARE SCARED Premieres At Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Slippery Trout Productions and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company have joined forces to bring a new take on Shakespeare to the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Dogberry and Verges are Scared,written by Michael Doherty and Will Mobley, follows the two clowns from Much Ado About Nothing on an antic journey through the events of Shakespeare’s play and beyond. See photos from the production.

This fast-paced play with a modern sensibility full of easter eggs for Shakespeare nerds plays now through September 14, 2025 at the Christ Church Neighborhood House in Philadelphia prior to engagements in Cincinnati and other markets. Tickets are available now.

Dogberry and Verges, two itinerant tramps on their last legs, have finagled their way into a job that they are not at all qualified for: constables of the watch for the Governor of Messina on the eve of his daughter's wedding. The stakes could not be higher and their competence could not be lower. Will they be able to foil Don John’s dastardly plot to ruin the wedding? Will they reap bountiful rewards for a job well done? Will their friendship stand up to the stresses of their new position? Probably not! Join these two clowns on an odyssey of friendship and forgiveness and find out why Dogberry and Verges are Scared.

Six-time Barrymore Award-winning actor and Philly Mag’s “Best Theatre Talent” Scott Greer stars as Dogberry, with fellow Barrymore Award-winning actor/writer/clown Anthony Lawton as Verges. Broadway’s Robi Hager (Spring Awakening, How to Succeed…, Bye Bye Birdie, Dr. Zhivago) plays the iconic Messenger. Barrymore award-winning director, Theatre Horizon co-founder, and co-librettist of Broadway’s La La Land the Musical, Matthew Decker, directs the rolling world premiere, with choreography by Barrymore and BREAKOUT award-winner Jenn Rose.

Rounding out the cast are Cincinnati Shakespeare’s ensemble members Courtney Lucien, Jeremy Dubin, and Elizabeth Chinn Molloy. The design team includes Emmy Award-winning lighting designer Mike Inwood, along with Cincinnati Shakespeare Company members Robert Stimmel, Rainy Edwards and Samantha Reno as Sound Designer, Costume Designer, and Set Designer, respectively.

The show runs 90 minutes. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by going to https://phillyfringe.org/events/dogberry-and-verges-are-scared/

Photo Credit: Rebecca Gudelunas