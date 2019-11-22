Photo Flash: Take a Look at Opening Night Photos of THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI at the Walnut Street Theatre

The Walnut Street Theatre continues its 2019-20 Independence Studio on 3 season with O. Henry's classic tale, THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI. Directed by Jesse Bernstein, the production began previews on November 12, opened November 21, and continues through December 22.

Take a look at photos from opening night below!

In this heartwarming and romantic musical comedy, a group of holiday carolers tell the story of Della and Jim, desperately in love with each other but also penniless at the holidays. In their attempt to buy proper presents, a strange twist of fate leads each to find the perfect gift for the other-but at what cost? This beautiful musical adaptation of the classic O. Henry story reminds us of the true meaning of giving, and of love.

THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI is a musical adaptation of "The Gift of the Magi," created by American short-story writer William Sidney Porter, better known by his pseudonym O. Henry. In 1902 O. Henry arrived in New York and began writing weekly stories for the New York World, which originally published "The Gift of the Magi" in 1905. It has since been adapted countless times in a variety of mediums, including this musical production which was written by Mark St. Germain and Randy Courts and premiered at Lamb's Theatre in 1984.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You