Photo Flash: Take a Look at Opening Night Photos of THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI at the Walnut Street Theatre

Article Pixel Nov. 22, 2019  

The Walnut Street Theatre continues its 2019-20 Independence Studio on 3 season with O. Henry's classic tale, THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI. Directed by Jesse Bernstein, the production began previews on November 12, opened November 21, and continues through December 22.

Take a look at photos from opening night below!

In this heartwarming and romantic musical comedy, a group of holiday carolers tell the story of Della and Jim, desperately in love with each other but also penniless at the holidays. In their attempt to buy proper presents, a strange twist of fate leads each to find the perfect gift for the other-but at what cost? This beautiful musical adaptation of the classic O. Henry story reminds us of the true meaning of giving, and of love.

THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI is a musical adaptation of "The Gift of the Magi," created by American short-story writer William Sidney Porter, better known by his pseudonym O. Henry. In 1902 O. Henry arrived in New York and began writing weekly stories for the New York World, which originally published "The Gift of the Magi" in 1905. It has since been adapted countless times in a variety of mediums, including this musical production which was written by Mark St. Germain and Randy Courts and premiered at Lamb's Theatre in 1984.

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Opening Night Photos of THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI at the Walnut Street Theatre
Jamison Foreman and Amanda Jill Robinson

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Opening Night Photos of THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI at the Walnut Street Theatre
Malcolm Bishop and Bill Van Horn

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Opening Night Photos of THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI at the Walnut Street Theatre
Bill Van Horn

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Opening Night Photos of THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI at the Walnut Street Theatre
Malcolm Bishop and Jamison Foreman

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Opening Night Photos of THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI at the Walnut Street Theatre
Alanna J. Smith and Sean Thompson

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Opening Night Photos of THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI at the Walnut Street Theatre
Company



Related Articles View More Philadelphia Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • BABY SHARK LIVE! is Coming to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
  • Cult Classic THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is Coming to University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
  • Tickets to BLUE MAN GROUP Go On Sale November, 22
  • Theatre On The Bay's RECKLESS Opens November 15