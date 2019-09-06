Photo Flash: BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA Opens At Theater With A View

Theater with a View, the highly-acclaimed professional theatre company located in the Valley Forge region of Pennsylvania, has returned with a production that is a perfect fit for the intimate outdoor home of the company. Anna Moench's BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA is currently playing at the Pottstown venue now through September 14, 2019. Directed by Jessica O'Hara-Baker, the production features Will W. Warren and Lena Hudson.

A play about fathers and daughters, BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA tells the story of John, an avid birder, and his adult daughter Caitlyn, who is developing an interest. The play traces their relationship over the course of a decade of visits in their suburban backyard in Maryland. A play that asks what binds us, what divides us, and how we struggle to understand the ones we love the most, year after year, Anna Moench's BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA was a 2017 Kilroys List Honorable Mention. The Kilroys includes the results of an annual industry survey of excellent new plays by woman, trans, and non-binary playwrights. It is a tool for producers committed to ending the systemic underrepresentation of woman, trans, and non-binary playwrights in the American theater.

BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA runs now through September 14, 2019 at Sycamore Hill, 481 Ebelhare Road, Pottstown, PA. Tickets are $30 to reserve a seat, $20 for students. For more information, or to book tickets, visit theaterwithaview.com.



Will W. Warren in BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA at Theater with a View. Photo by Wide Eyed Studios.







