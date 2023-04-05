Philadelphia Premiere of HYMN to be Presented at Inis Nua Theatre This Month

Inis Nua Theatre Company willpresent the final mainstage production of its 19th season with the Philadelphia premiere of Hymn, written by British playwright Lolita Chakrabarti . This play tells the story of two brothers who meet in adulthood, and their attempt to find connection and become family. This music-filled two-hander will be directed by Eric Carter and stars Dwayne Alistair Thomas and Garrick Vaughan. The show runs from April 12 until the 30th, for a total of 15 performances. All performances will take place at the Louis Bluver Theatre at The Theatres at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks Street in Philadelphia. Tickets are on sale now for $30 by calling (215) 454-9776 or visiting Click Here

"Hymn is a boisterous, ultimately profound play from one of the UK's most beloved playwrights, Lolita Chakrabarti , the playwright of Red Velvet," says Inis Nua's new Artistic Director, KC MacMillan. "It's a story of brothers, Gil and Benny, who meet in adulthood, and it explores so many great ideas--the challenge of changing family relationships and finding friendship in adulthood, breaking through systemic oppression, finding joy. "

Hymn is the story about two brothers - Benny and Gil. Benny is a loner anchored by his wife and children. Gil longs to fulfill his potential. They form a deep bond. But as cracks appear in their fragile lives, they start to realize that true courage comes in different forms...while asking exactly what it takes to be a good father, brother or son. Hymn is a work of celebration amid pain, exploring the joys and struggles of masculinity reflected in a soundtrack of beloved musical moments.

The two brothers build a relationship, using their shared love of music to bridge their separate childhoods. The play becomes a soundtrack to their coming of age, featuring soul and hip hop hits from the '70s, '80s, and '90s, performed live by the actors onstage, and led by Music Director Will Brock. Says Carter, "The music is not just nostalgic, but exciting! It reminds me of family gatherings from when I was young. To hear these two fantastic actors bring them to life, it's just a wonderful feeling!" Artistic Director KC MacMillan notes, "the music, played live onstage by two incredibly talented performers is truly thrilling. I can't believe we have the talent onstage that we do!"

Following the recent Barrymore Award Recommended production of Meet Me at Dawn and a sold out extended run of Ten Dates with Mad Mary, A Pop-Up Play in Fergie's Pub, Inis Nua caps off our mainstage season with yet another fresh example of contemporary plays coming from Ireland and the UK.

ritish-Indian playwright and actor Lolita Chakrabarti . Chakrabarti grew up in Birmingham, England. She trained at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. She has worked extensively on stage and screen including most recently Beowulf; Return to the Shieldlands (ITV / Esquire Network), Jekyll and Hyde (ITV), The Casual Vacancy (BBC/HBO), The Smoke (Sky), My Mad Fat Diary Season 3 (CH4) and Intruders (Canal+). Lolita is also a multi award winning writer. Her play Red Velvet sold out two runs in London, transferred Off-Broadway and returned to Kenneth Branagh 's inaugural season at the Garrick Theatre in London's West End. She produced Of Mary, a short film. Chakrabarti's most recent triumph is her adaptation of The Life of Pi, winner of the 2022 Olivier award for Best New Play and opening on Broadway this March. Hymn is penned by famous B

The show has received acclaim internationally. Hymn was first performed at the Almeida Theatre in London in February 2021 for streaming and in front of live audiences in July of that year. What'sOnStage's Sarah Crompton calls it "mind-blowingly excellent," attesting that "it will make you even more keen to get back into a theatre." Cindy Marcolina of Broadway World says, "The play is a pivotal piece that introduces two black men who aren't afraid to talk about their internal struggles and personal journeys." The Observer calls it, "tremendous."

"Love and forgiveness between men is the theme that connects with me," says director Eric Carter . "When I look at these characters, it reminds me of the men I have met in my life: men that raised me or simply grew up in the same neighborhood as me. Men that taught me about accountability, respect for myself and others, responsibility for those around me, and forgiveness--forgiveness of yourself and others. Simply being a 'man' in this world."

For this production, Inis Nua has tapped Eric Carter (he/him) to direct. He has been acting, directing and performing for over 25 years. He started at The Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts. From there he joined Theater for A New Generation in New York City. Currently, he is a company member of Theatre in the X. He worked as an actor on stage and screen. His film credits include Dogman (Director Luc Besson ), Perdido (Director Muhammad Bilal), and Mon Heroine (Director Mormir Lefort). Notable television appearances include Law and Order: Organized Crime, FBI: Most Wanted, Bull, and NYPD Blue. His recent theatre credits include The Mountaintop, Sunset Baby, Crumbs From the Table of Joy, King , Death of a Salesman, and True West. Hedley ll

Carter will direct the talents of Philadelphia actors Dwayne Alistair Thomas as Benny and Garrick Vaughan as Gil. They will each be making their Inis Nua debuts.







Dwayne Alistair Thomas (he/him) has been a professional artist since 2001. He's been able to work onscreen for FX (The Americans) for which he was considered for an Emmy, CBS (NCIS: New Orleans & Blue Bloods) and HBO (We Own This City & The Knick). Behind the camera he's filmed and edited "Jokes - Anger Management," "My Suicide Letter - Revisited," and "Conflagration," all currently available on Amazon Prime. As a playwright, Thomas' most recent endeavor, "The West Philly Meeting" produced by Theatre In The X, closed to a large crowd in West Philadelphia. As an author he's published 3 books; "One Bright Day in the Middle of the Night," "Trinity, God, and All the Rest," and "Prometheus the Gemini." He is also a musician with frequent tracks on Spotify and Apple Music. Garrick Vaughan (he/him) is Philadelphia born and raised. He graduated with his degrees in Music Education and Vocal Performance from Temple University, where he studied as a classical tenor with Dr. Julie Bishop. Vaughan has been active in the city's classical music scene, performing with Opera North Inc. at the Opera America Conference in 2012. Vaughan has also been a finalist in the PHL LIVE Center Stage Classical Competition in 2014 and won in 2015. Vaughan was shared the stage singing with Kristin Chenoweth and the Philadelphia Orchestra. Vaughan's talents have been showcased across the country and internationally in the 2018 European tour of the musical Hair. Vaughan played Harpo in the 2018 Barrymore Award-winning production of The Color Purple. Vaughan is currently operating as a steering committee member for the Black Theatre Alliance of Philadelphia (BTAP).

Musical direction will be led by Will Brock (he/him), who is a graduate of The University of the Arts in Philadelphia. He teaches music theory, piano, and is a vocal coach. He worked and played with Grover during his tenure as Artist in Residence at the University of the Arts. He is the leader of his own band and is co-founder of a music production company, Ghetto Factory Productions.

Weaving the audio together will be sound designer Chris Saninno (he/him), who Inis Nua audiences will know from Finding Fassbender and A Holy Show, as well as his Barrymore nominations and his recent work including Wine in the Wilderness (EgoPo) and InterTerrestrial (Die-Cast).

The set designer, Dirk Durossette (he/him) has been designing and teaching in the greater Philadelphia area for more than twenty years. His credits include Any Given Monday (59E59 Theatre, Off Broadway) and a number of designs for Azuka Theater, 1812 Productions, InterAct Theater Company, Lantern Theater (Barrymore Nomination- Skylight), Theatre Horizon, The Wilma Theater , PlayPenn and many more. This will be Durossette's first production with Inis Nua.

Andrew Cowles (he/him) is a technician and designer based in Philadelphia and will serve as lightning designer for the production. He designed for Inis Nua in last season's Finding Fassbender as well as favorites Gagarin Way, Bedbound, and Pumpgirl. His work was recognised with a Barrymore nomination for The Brothers Size (Simpatico).

Costumes will be designed by Tiffany Bacon (she/her), a known Philadelphia radio personality and actress who officially began her costume design journey in 2004. She is currently the Program & News Director at WURD 96.1FM/ 900AM. Ms. Bacon's costume work appeared at Theatre in the X; EgoPo Classic Theatre; Quintessence Theatre; Philadelphia Artists' Collective (PAC); Shakespeare in Clark Park; Passage Theatre; Theatre Exile; Drexel University; and Lantern Theater Company. She also recently designed for Inis Nua's production of Meet Me at Dawn and the upcoming Azuka Theatre production of Galilee.

Designing props will be J. Bean Schwab (they/he). They are a theatre maker, actor, and scenic/props/puppet designer who has recently worked with Shakespeare in Clark Park, Quintessence Theatre, and Villanova Theatre. They were also the designer for Meet Me at Dawn last month.

James and Jeanette Senderling provide support for this production as Honorary Producers; Michael Athay is a Producer; and Christina M. Valente, Esq. and Helen Cunningham Newbold provide support at the Associate Producer level.

Hymn has two preview performances on April 12th and 13th and opens April 14 for a total of 15 performances through April 30, 2023. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday shows start at 7pm; Saturday shows start at 8pm; and Sunday shows start at 2pm. Tickets are $30 each for general admission and offered for $15 for seniors, students, and theatre industry professionals. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Click Here or calling 215-454-9776.

The Takeaway - special post-show exploration of the play's themes, production, and relevant events by guests and theatre practitioners - will be held after the 2pm performances on the first two Sundays, April 16 and 23. The Takeaway will explore the unique and exciting challenges of this play with members of its cast and production team.



Next, Inis Nua will have the final play reading in its Queer Connections Series with Offside, directed by Brett Ashley Robinson , on May 15th at 7:00pm. This play by Sabrina Mafouz and Holie McNish explores the past and present of the world of women's football (soccer). This reading will be performed at the Proscenium Theatre at the Drake and is free to attend. Reservations can be made by visiting Click Here

Stay tuned later this spring as Inis Nua's new Artistic Director KC MacMillan will announce the 2023-2024 season selections - which will be her first since taking the reigns at Inis Nua.



COVID-19 SAFETY POLICY:



Inis Nua will require all audience members to wear protective face coverings for ALL 15 PERFORMANCES of Hymn. Proof of vaccination will not be required. Inis Nua will continue to monitor the health situation to ensure the best possible environment for as many interested patrons as possible and reserves the right to update policies if the situation changes or any requirements are initiated by state or local health officials.

ABOUT INIS NUA THEATRE COMPANY