Philadelphia International Music Festival Expands To Italy!

The prestigious Philadelphia International Music Festival is adding another location for aspiring young musicians this summer – in Italy!

Philadelphia International Music Festival - Vanoli Cremona is open to advanced violinists and cellists between the ages of 13 and 19, and will take place from July 28 through August 7, 2025 in Cremona, Italy.

For over a quarter of a century, PIMF has offered young musicians throughout North America and the world the opportunity to work closely with principal players of The Philadelphia Orchestra, burnishing essential skills and building self-confidence while gaining invaluable knowledge about the world of classical music. The camp began as a small day program for strings in Williamstown, NJ and has grown to encompass 4 summer weeks of study for all orchestral instruments outside Philadelphia, a week-long winter intensive for strings in Miami, FL and now, the festival and music intensive in Cremona.

“We’re excited to be able to offer our programming in Italy’s historic violin capital,” said PIMF co-founder and President Sandy Marcucci. “We’re beginning this new festival with string instruments, appropriately, but we expect to see it grow as all of our other programs have.”

This summer’s faculty includes Kimberly Fisher, Principal Second Violin of The Philadelphia Orchestra; John Koen, cello, The Philadelphia Orchestra; and Grammy-nominated pianist Dr. Mark Livshits.

Enrollment is capped at 25 musicians. Guests attending the “Family & Friends” program will tour the surrounding towns while students are in training. Destinations include Venice, Milan, Verona, and others. Students will join the traveling adventures at the conclusion of the Grand Finale performance at Cremona’s Ponchielli Opera House.

Young musicians interested in working with principal players and other members of the acclaimed Philadelphia Orchestra can find a summer music home at The Philadelphia International Music Camp and Festival – Philadelphia AND PIMF – Italy. Chat online for additional information at: pimf.org or phone: 856.875.6816.

