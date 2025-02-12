Philadelphia Ballet's SWAN LAKE to be Presented at the Academy of Music

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Philadelphia Ballet will present the return of Swan Lake, choreographed by The Ruth and A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director Angel Corella, after Marius Petipa. This timeless classic will run March 6 through March 16, 2025 at the historic Academy of Music, bringing to life one of ballet's most beloved and iconic masterpieces. Tickets start at $25.

“Swan Lake is one of the most iconic ballets in the world, cherished for its timeless story, Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's breathtaking score and its unparalleled technical demands. The dual role of Odette/Odile is one of the most challenging and emotionally rich performances a ballerina can undertake, requiring incredible artistry, precision, and stamina. Equally remarkable is the corps de ballet, whose synchronized movements and strength are the backbone of this production. It's a masterpiece that continues to captivate audiences and test the limits of what we can achieve as dancers and artists,” says Corella.

With a sweeping narrative rooted in folklore, Swan Lake follows the tale of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse, and Prince Siegfried, who must navigate love, deception and fate to break the spell. The production features Tchaikovsky's unforgettable score, performed live by the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra under the direction of The Louise and Alan Reed Music Director Beatrice Jona Affron.

“Swan Lake holds a special place in the hearts of audiences and dancers alike,” said Shelly Power, The Dr. Carolyn Newsom Executive Director. “It's a celebration of the strength, beauty and emotion that define the art of ballet and is a true showcase of the company's collective talent and dedication.”

Swan Lake promises to enchant audiences with its unparalleled artistry, captivating storytelling, and exquisite staging. From the grandeur of the palace scenes to the ethereal beauty of the swan-filled lakeside, this production will immerse audiences in a world of passion and elegance.

