Philadelphia Ballet Triple Repertory Includes World Premiere by Stanton Welch AM and More

Philadelphia Ballet will present a triple repertory program at the Academy of Music from March 20-23, 2025. Featuring the bold choreography of Angel Corella, Russell Ducker and the highly anticipated world premiere by internationally acclaimed choreographer Stanton Welch AM, this diverse program is set to inspire and captivate audiences.

Boléro

Choreographed by The Ruth and A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director Angel Corella, Boléro reimagines Maurice Ravel's iconic score with exhilarating movement and precision. This dynamic interpretation highlights the rhythmic intensity and builds to a stunning crescendo, showcasing the technical prowess of the dancers. Boléro features 49 dancers including members of the Philadelphia Ballet, Philadelphia Ballet II and trainees from School of Philadelphia Ballet.

Dance Card

In Dance Card, Philadelphia Ballet company member and choreographer Russell Ducker presents a playful and energetic celebration of dance itself. This vibrant piece, performed to music by Pulitzer Prize and three-time Grammy-winner Jennifer Higdon from which the work gets its title, blends athleticism, elegance and humor for a spirited homage to the art form.

Water Dances, A World Premiere by Stanton Welch AM

Renowned choreographer Stanton Welch AM debuts his latest creation with Philadelphia Ballet. Known for his innovative storytelling and compelling movement, Welch's new work, Water Dances, is inspired by Michael Nyman's score for Peter Greenaway's water-themed film Making a Splash. Drawn to the music's minimalist lines, pop harmonies and pictorial quality, Welch has created an abstract ballet for four women and eight men. The first movement is choreographed for the women, the second for the men and the third is a series of pas de deux for four couples.

“I am thrilled to bring my vision of Boléro to life as both choreographer and Artistic Director. The energy and intensity of Ravel's score are a choreographer's dream, providing endless possibilities to explore movement and connection. It's an honor to premiere this alongside Stanton Welch AM's new work,” said Angel Corella, The Ruth and A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director. “Stanton and I share a rich artistic history dating back to our collaboration on Clear during my time with American Ballet Theatre, and I am always inspired by his creativity and innovation. We're also excited to present Dance Card by Russell Ducker, a dynamic piece that showcases the breadth and versatility of our dancers. Together, these performances promise an unforgettable celebration of dance and artistry.”

"Having Stanton Welch AM choreograph a world premiere for Philadelphia Ballet is truly an honor," said Shelly Power, The Dr. Carolyn Newsom Executive Director of Philadelphia Ballet. "Stanton's visionary approach aligns seamlessly with our mission to push the boundaries of ballet while honoring its rich tradition. This program exemplifies our commitment to presenting a diverse repertoire that resonates with both seasoned ballet enthusiasts and new audiences alike."

Join Philadelphia Ballet for a celebration of creativity and artistry at the Academy of Music, March 20 - 23, 2025.

Performance Schedule:

● Thursday, March 20, 7:30 PM

● Friday, March 21, 7:30 PM

● Saturday, March 22, 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

● Sunday, March 23, 2:00 PM

Tickets start at just $25 and can be purchased at philadelphiaballet.org.

