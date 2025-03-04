Philadelphia Ballet Announces 2025/26 Season Featuring CARMEN, ROMEO AND JULIET, And More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Philadelphia Ballet has announced its 2025/26 season, an exceptional lineup of performances that blend beloved classics with daring new works, reinforcing the company's legacy of artistic excellence.

The season will feature six productions at the Academy of Music, including Angel Corella's electrifying Carmen; the chilling double bill Evening of Horror (Fall River Legend and Valley of Death); the romantic splendor of The Merry Widow; and a fresh take on Romeo and Juliet by Resident Choreographer Juliano Nunes. Audiences will also experience the return of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker, a cherished holiday tradition.

“This season offers an incredible variety of artistic storytelling, from heart-stopping drama to sweeping romance,” said Artistic Director Angel Corella. “Our dancers will push their artistry and technique to new heights, whether performing the intensity of Carmen, the psychological complexity of Fall River Legend, or the grandeur of The Merry Widow. We are also honored to present the world premiere of Valley of Death by our resident choreographer Juliano Nunes, an extraordinary talent whose vision will also bring a bold new energy to Romeo and Juliet. This season truly represents the depth and dynamism of Philadelphia Ballet.”

2025/2026 SEASON

CARMEN | October 9–12, 2025

A tale of passion, power and fate, Angel Corella's Carmen returns to Philadelphia Ballet, set to Georges Bizet's iconic score. The seductive and fiery Carmen captivates two men, igniting a tragic love triangle in this riveting and sultry interpretation of the classic story. Carmen is set to a special arrangement of Bizet's famous music by Beatrice Jona Affron, Angel Corella, Martha Koeneman and Miranda Scripp.

EVENING OF HORROR | October 16–19, 2025

This double bill pairs Agnes De Mille's Fall River Legend, a psychological thriller inspired by the infamous Lizzie Borden case and set to a score by Morton Gould, with Juliano Nunes' world premiere Valley of Death, a mesmerizing tale of supernatural manipulation and redemption featuring music by Ralph Vaughan Williams and Sergei Rachmaninoff.

George Balanchine'S THE NUTCRACKER | December 5–31, 2025

With 34 performances offered this holiday season, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker is a must-see holiday tradition that enchants audiences with dazzling choreography, breathtaking costumes and Tchaikovsky's unforgettable score.

THE MERRY WIDOW | March 5–15, 2026

Ronald Hynd's lavishly choreographed ballet follows the glamorous Hanna Glawari as she navigates love, politics, and Parisian society in this elegant and romantic production based on the operetta by Franz Lehár and arranged by English Australian composer and conductor John Lanchbery. These performances mark the premiere of The Merry Widow in Philadelphia.

ROMEO AND JULIET | April 30–May 10, 2026

Resident Choreographer Juliano Nunes breathes new life into Shakespeare's iconic tragedy of star-crossed love, set to Sergei Prokofiev's masterful score.

“Our mission is to bring world-class ballet to Philadelphia and this season continues to do just that,” said Shelly Power, The Dr. Carolyn Newsom Executive Director of Philadelphia Ballet. “With a range of productions that honor our rich artistic heritage while introducing bold new choreography, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what ballet can be. Additionally, the upcoming completion of the Philadelphia Ballet Center for Dance in 2026 will allow us to expand our artistic reach, educational initiatives, community engagement, and further build the School of Philadelphia Ballet. This in turn with strengthen our role as a cornerstone of the city's cultural landscape.”

All performances in Philadelphia Ballet's 2025/26 season will take place at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia. Beatrice Jona Affron, The Louise and Alan Reed Music Director, leads the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra in performances for all of the slated productions.

As part of the 2025/26 season, the Ballet will offer three student matinee performances: George Balanchine's The Nutcracker on December 11, 2025 at 11 AM; The Merry Widow on March 6, 2026 at 11 AM; and Romeo and Juliet on May 1, 2026 at 11 AM. Philadelphia Ballet will also present its annual Sensory Friendly Performance of The Nutcracker on December 26, 2025 at noon.

Opening Weekend Gala Performance & Dinner

Audiences are invited to share the excitement of the 2025/26 season by attending an Opening Weekend Gala Performance and Dinner. Held on Saturday, October 11, the black-tie evening will include a reception in the Academy of Music ballroom, a performance of Carmen, and an elegant post-performance dinner with the artists of Philadelphia Ballet at the Bellevue Hotel's Grand Belle Ballroom. All funds raised from the evening will support the Ballet's work both on stage and throughout the community.

For more information on the 2025/26 season including ticket sales, subscriptions, and more, please visit philadelphiaballet.org.

Comments