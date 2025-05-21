People's Light Concludes 50th Anniversary Season with LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



People's Light's 50th anniversary season will culminate in a vibrant, summer-long production of the cult classic musical Little Shop of Horrors. Running June 25 through August 3, 2025, on the Leonard C. Haas Stage, this production marks the first time the company has presented a musical in an extended summer engagement.

Directed by Molly Rosa Houlahan, with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, Little Shop of Horrors combines a quirky love story with catchy tunes and a man-eating plant to create an unforgettable theatrical experience.

“Little Shop of Horrors has all the elements of an irresistible, unforgettable musical: a wildly entertaining story, the catchiest of songs and a brilliant blend of humor and horror that delights across generations,” says Zak Berkman, Producing Artistic Director of People's Light. “Our dynamic cast and creative team bring a fresh, unique spin to this beloved show. What a way to celebrate the summer and conclude our 50th anniversary season!”

About the Show

From the creative team behind Disney's The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors tells the story of Seymour, a hapless florist who cultivates a mysterious plant with a sinister appetite. Featuring iconic songs like “Skid Row (Downtown)” and “Suddenly, Seymour,” this award-winning, sci-fi musical comedy has captivated audiences for over 40 years.

Little Shop of Horrors features Anna Faye Lieberman (Seymour), Jessica Money (Audrey), Chabrelle Williams (Audrey II), Andrew Kane (Orin), Mary Elizabeth Scallen (Mushnik), Madeleine Garcia (Chiffon), Jessica Johnson (Crystal), Taylor J. Mitchell (Ronette, Dance Captain), David Pica (Bernstein, Luce, Snip), Katherine Perry (Swing) and Vanessa Sterling (Swing).

The summer-long production will have a range of experiences and special events including:

Preview Events: See the show early with a lineup of special events: Wed 6/25 at 7pm: Ladies' Night (discounted wine at concessions) Thu 6/26 at 7pm: AfterWORDS (post-show talkback) Fri 6/27 at 7pm: Musical Theatre Trivia (pre-show, with the Colonial Theatre) Sat 6/28 at 7pm: Pride Night (pre-show tabling with community partners)

Celebrate with Us at The Birthday Bash: As we bring our 50th Anniversary Season to a close, the celebration continues offstage! Join us at People's Light for The Birthday Bash on Sunday, July 20, a community-wide event featuring live music, delicious food, and fun and games for all ages. Held right in our parking lot, this festive summer BBQ honors what we do best: celebrating our shared humanity with friends old and new. To purchase tickets visit: peopleslight.org.

AfterWORDS: Join us for post-show discussions following Thursday evening performances. These sessions are moderated by People's Light staff and often feature members of the cast or creative team. Share your thoughts, ask questions or simply listen in as we delve deeper into the production.

Relaxed Performance: On Sunday, July 27 at 2:00 PM, we offer a Relaxed Performance designed to create a welcoming environment for all. Traditional theatre rules are relaxed, allowing audience members to move around, exit and enter the theatre, or vocalize as needed. This performance includes audio description, ASL interpretation, and a pre-show sensory tour where attendees can interact with set and prop elements and ask questions.

Tickets to Little Shop of Horrors at People's Light start at $35. For more details on the production, special events and to purchase tickets, visit peopleslight.org or call 610.644.3500.

Comments

Best Sound Design - Live Standings Peter Hylenski - Maybe Happy Ending - 14% Adam Fisher - Sunset Boulevard - 12% Mike Walker - Operation Mincemeat - 10% Vote Now!