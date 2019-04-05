STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
Penn School Of Design To Host Immersive Art Performance Ft. Designer Nancy Beringer

Apr. 5, 2019  

Experience opera, vogue dance, fashion, art, the digital world, and more come together in a totally immersive live performance piece, culminating in a never-before-seen mashup. After complimentary dinner and drinks, guests will be fully immersed in ARC 2.0: Contra, featuring a mosaic of different art forms.

Following the performance, the Design School's Meyerson Hall will be transformed from theatre to dance floor for an after party. This event will feature local artists and the work of Philadelphia designer Nancy Volpe-Beringer in collaboration with Penn students.

Tickets may be obtained here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/arc-an-immersive-opera-experience-tickets-58969260646

* Dinner by South Philly Barbacoa and drinks by Yard's Brewery and dancing included in the ticket price.

* Dress code: cocktail chic



