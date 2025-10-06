PCS Theater to Present CURIOUS GEORGE: THE GOLDEN MEATBALL TYA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PCS Theater will present Curious George: The Golden Meatball TYA, a delightful musical based on the beloved children's books by H.A. and Margret Rey.

Featuring music by John Kavanaugh and book and lyrics by Jeremy Desmon, this family-friendly production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). Performances run October 18–26, 2025 on the Raymond W. Smith Second Stage.

All You-Can-Eat Meatball Day comes just once a year—and George has been waiting all month for his favorite day, one almost bigger than his birthday! But when his friend Chef Pisghetti’s customers disappear, lured away by the flashy Meatballs-o-Matic machine created by Phinneas T. Lightspeed, George sets out on a globe-trotting adventure to Rome. His mission: to help Chef Pisghetti enter his famous recipe in the world-renowned Golden Meatball Contest.

With his trademark curiosity and charm, George discovers that kindness and friendship make for the best adventures of all.

The production is directed by J. Tyler Atkinson, with choreography by Kylah Monet, musical direction by Craig Lauer, and produced by Shari Rosen.

The cast features Sophia Gower as George, Jenny Ammon as MYH and others, Casey Lynch as Chef Pisghetti and others, Samantha Solar as Phinneas and others, Adria Crowley as Netti and others, Lizzie Sprague as Doorman and others, and Emily Harrison as Chef O’Malley and others.

Director J. Tyler Atkinson shares that his journey with PCS began “on a whim,” when he auditioned for The Wizard of Oz last year. “The community here at PCS is so full of collaboration, support, and a great deal of love,” Atkinson reflects. “Like George, I’ve learned that curiosity leads to an abundance of joy and growth.”

All performances are Relaxed Performances, designed to create a welcoming and comfortable environment for all families. Tactile items are available through PCS’s lending library for sensory engagement, and children are invited to stay after each show for cookies, juice, and a meet-and-greet with the characters.

PCS Theater proudly participates in the ArtReach ACCESS Program, expanding access to the arts for all families. As part of its literacy initiative, PCS also offers a Free Book Program, providing new and gently used books for young audience members to continue their imagination at home.