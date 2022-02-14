New Release Date Announced for Andy Mientus's LADIES OF THE CANYON

Bucks County Playhouse has rescheduled the previously announced release of Broadway and television star Andy Mientus's "Ladies of the Canyon" film to March 18, 2022. The film will now stream on the Stellar platform through April 1, 2022. The project was initially scheduled for release on February 13. In addition, the live Q&A and release celebration at the Playhouse has been postponed. Patrons who are holding tickets to the previously scheduled streaming release will be issued new tickets.

Broadway and television star, Andy Mientus brings Joni Mitchell's iconic 1970 album "Ladies of the Canyon" to life in a new filmed concert, captured last winter in New Hope, Pennsylvania. The film features performances by Christy Altomare (Yardley, PA native and Broadway's "Anastasia"), Tony Award winner Nikki M. James ("The Book of Mormon"), Krista Pioppi ("Spring Awakening"), and Cathy Ang (HBO Max's "And Just Like That"). It was directed by Tony Award nominated Director Michael Arden with musical direction by Benjamin Rauhala ("Hit-List"). Justin Goldner is also featured on guitar.

"We love this film so much and are so proud of the work that Andy Mientus, Michael Arden and the extraordinary cast have created. With such a small release window, we wanted to have more time to get the word out to fans across the country and around the globe," says Robyn Goodman, Executive Producer of Bucks County Playhouse. "We have postponed a live event to focus all our energies on the streaming release. This beautiful music raised all our spirits in the midst of the pandemic."

At 26 years old, Joni Mitchell wrote and recorded songs, drew album art, and hand wrote lyrics for the release of her third studio album, "Ladies of the Canyon", which Rolling Stone hailed as "An album of departures, overheard conversations and unquiet triumphs for this hymnal lady who mingles the random with the particular so effectively." Mientus covers the album in full - stripping beloved songs such as "Big Yellow Taxi," "Woodstock," and "The Circle Game" down to find the hymns inside these unquiet triumphs.

The filming brings a new perspective to the highly successful cabaret version of the show that was well received by critics and audiences in performances around the country. The new streaming version was produced by the Playhouse's Tony Award winning team of Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler. Under the direction of Michael Arden ("Deaf West's 'Spring Awakening'" and "Once on This Island"), the new film was shot in Winter 2021 in an 18th century Bucks County stone barn. Ethan Noble served as video producer. Lighting designer is Adam Honoré. Music Producer is Jackson Teeley. Anna Louizos was design consultant. The film was stage managed by Justin Scribner.

The Playhouse has added an online viewing party - hosted by the film's star Andy Mientus - on Saturday, March 19 at 8 pm. Mientus will answer questions live and chat with fans as the film streams on the Stellar platform.

The "Ladies of the Canyon" film will be available OnDemand on StellarTickets.com for a limited period beginning Friday, March 18 through Friday, April 1. Details and tickets are available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or at BucksCountyPlayhouse.StellarTickets.com.