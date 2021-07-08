New Orleans' World Of Wings Comes To Philly With Help From Chef Jose Garces

New Orleans' famous World of Wings will fly the coop and head north to Philadelphia this summer as the start of a major national expansion. Ballard Brands teams up with Garces restaurants for a new ghost kitchen that will operate out of The Olde Bar in Old City District. For Philly's wing lovers, this unique partnership is a win-win that combines the best of both worlds.

Look for a menu of fresh (never frozen) wings, tenders and classic American snacks that showcase WOW's Southern signature sauces and made-from-scratch spice rubs, with new recipes and inspiration from Iron Chef Jose Garces and his culinary team. For the starting menu, look for signature sauces like WOW's world-famous ranch dipping sauce, snacks like Vermont White Cheddar Mac and Cheese, and loaded Shanghai tater tots. For new items, the menu features three dipping sauces inspired by Garces restaurants Amada, Village Whiskey and Okatshe. Delivery from the new ghost kitchen brand launches on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, on Uber Eats, Grub Hub, Door Dash and Caviar.

Over the years, WOW has grown to 55+ brick-and-mortar locations in 25+ states - and now heads to even more cities across America as a ghost kitchen concept. The WOW brand has fiercely loyal fans of the New Orleans flavor around the county. Starting next week, new fans in Philadelphia will discover the attention to detail and signature flavors that have made WOW a winner for Best Wings in New Orleans for eight years in a row.

For more about WOW and the starter menu, visit https://www.wowamericaneats.com/delivery.html. For life, liberty and the pursuit of chicken wings, wing fans are invited to follow @worldofwingsusa on social media.

"It has been great collaborating with my partners at Ballard Brands to bring World of Wings to Philadelphia," said Garces. "The process has allowed me to use traditional flavor profiles inspired by the Graces' portfolio in all new ways. This new ghost kitchen launch, and our continued pivots, have set us up for future success, while expanding opportunities for our valued Garces employees. Any opportunity that lets me and the Garces team get out of the box, get creative and look ahead is a welcome one."

"We are honored to work with one of Philly's best hometown chefs and our partner, Jose Garces," said Ballard Brands CEO Peter Boylan. "In a city where delicious dishes and big tastes rule, the introduction of the World of Wings marries fresh ingredients and world-renowned flavors with Garces-inspired sauces."

For Garces, WOW is the second ghost kitchen to launch successfully out of The Olde Bar, based in Old City, Philadelphia. WOW follows the ground-breaking launch of Garces Trading Company - a giant ghost kitchen, online marketplace and corporate dining solution that debuted in November of 2020.

"One positive that came from pivoting throughout the pandemic and restaurant closures was our introduction to ghost kitchens," said Garces VP of Operations Nate Johnson. "The idea of expanding our menu offerings while being able to scale operationally has provided new revenue streams for our group as well as a creative outlet for Chef. Introducing WOW to the market through the use of a ghost kitchen, and delivery-only menu, makes perfect sense."

World of Wings launch in Philadelphia is the start of big things to come for Ballard and Garces. WOW will begin a national expansion that begins in Philadelphia - and will continue throughout the summer and into the fall in cities across America.

WOW delivers on the New Orleans flavor and hospitality no matter the location. With the expansion to Philadelphia, WOW will fire up its famous chef-crafted flavors and scratch-made sauces - and pair them with insight and inspiration from one of the city's most celebrated Chefs.

The company's heart, soul and quality are the same whether the wings are served at a brick and mortar in the South, or they are arriving at front doors in Center City, Northern Liberties, East Passyunk or Old City. Whether it is WOW's famous Ranch dipping sauce, classic Buffalo sauce, the adventurous Paradise City Thai sauce, or the new Village Whiskey BBQ Mustard - WOW and its fans share in a quest for the best wing sauce in America. Flavor is king - no matter the sauce, or the location.

WOW finds a new culinary partner in Philadelphia with three new sauces inspired by Garces restaurants that stretch from the sandy beaches of the Jersey shore to the hustle and bustle of Rittenhouse Square and to the heart of Historic Philadelphia. Garces culinary team proudly introduces Village Whiskey Golden Hot Sauce, a mustard-based sauce with just the right amount of heat. It's famous in the Southwest and served at Village whiskey on their smoked wings. It was inspired by time spent in the Southwest dating back to 2015. For the Armada-inspired Espelette Hot Sauce, it pays homage to Chef's time in Spain where the special Espelette Pepper originates. It's a combination of a traditional hot wing sauce and a sweet and spicy sauce. The Espelette Peppers give it a unique and complex flavor profile not found in other peppers. For Ginger Garlic Chile Scallion Sauce, WOW looks at Okatashe's menu in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This is Chef's favorite Asian inspired condiment which was developed while working on Okatshe menus. It's more of a savory and umami-based sauce with mild heat. The name speaks for itself.

World of Wings menu features classic American recipes and flavors with a WOW inspired twist taking inspiration from both WOW's New Orleans roots and Garces restaurants celebrated signature flavors.

Snacks -

* Mac N' Cheese - Vermont White Cheddar Mac N' Cheese

* Shanghai Tots - Tater tots drenched in Shanghai Sauce and served with a side of ranch.

* Sweet Potato Fries

* Mozzarella Sticks - Served with a side of marinara.

* Cheese Fries

* Side Salad - Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, croutons, and choice of dressing

Tenders -Fresh and never frozen chicken tenders. With your sauce of choice* Two Pieces - Tenders with a choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese* Three Pieces - Tenders with a choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

The Wingery -Traditional or boneless with the sauce of your choice.* Five Pieces - Traditional or Boneless, comes with a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese* Ten Pieces - Traditional or Boneless, comes with a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese

Sauces -

* Village Whiskey - BBQ Mustard

* Amada - Espelette (Iberian Chilis)

* Okatshe - Ginger Garlic Chili Scallion

* Teriyaki

* Honey BBQ

* Mesquite BBQ

* Buffalo, Mild

* Buffalo, Hot

* Thai Chile

* Chili Mustard



WOW will fly the coop and head out to neighborhoods throughout Philadelphia starting on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Hours will be Wednesday and Thursday, from 4:00pm to 9:00pm, Friday, from 4:00pm to 10:00pm, Saturday, from 12:00pm Noon to 10:00pm, and Sunday 12:00 Noon to 9:00pm. Delivery services include:

WOW Official Site: https://www.wowamericaneats.com/delivery.html

Caviar:

https://www.trycaviar.com/store/wow-wings-philadelphia-1613828/en-US

Door Dash:

https://www.doordash.com/en-CA/store/wow-wings-philadelphia-1613828/2122340

Uber Eats:

https://www.ubereats.com/philadelphia/food-delivery/wow-wingery/69sBDRtXS6uyY1w2rPBXKQ

Grub Hub:

https://www.grubhub.com/restaurant/wow-wings-125-walnut-st-philadelphia/2666726?classicAffiliateId=%2Fr%2Fw%2F2666726%2Frestaurant%2F2666726

Founded in December 2001 in Covington, Louisiana, Paul Ballard had a dream for a restaurant that would connect with a broad segment of the casual dining market. Together, with his brothers Steven and Scott, the trio developed WOW Cafe with hard work, vision and practical experience and commitment to customer service.

Together, through research of industry and market trends they put their idea into action. They drew on their background as successful franchise owners of two different food service companies. With the advice of experts, they created a menu targeting families and young professionals. Award-winning chef George Rhode IV and New Orleans' own Chef Paul Prudhomme helped create recipes for WOW Café's first proprietary sauces and spices. The result captivated restaurant-goers from around the globe.

Over the years, WOW has grown to 55+ locations in 25+ states creating loyal fans of New Orleans flavor. The menu has evolved over time, but the award-winning signature sauces and made-from-scratch spice rubs have continuously won awards for Best Wings in New Orleans - eight years in a row! Customers have also grown to love other WOW classics as well - including fresh, never frozen chicken tenders, classic American snacks, and WOW's world-famous Ranch, all served with attention to detail and a focus on solid customer service.

WOW continues to evolve with the changing tastes of American culture. Recently, WOW rebranded from WOW Café to WOW American Eats - and now WOW prepares to launch in new cities across America as a ghost kitchen concept.

WOW continues to work with chefs and culinary leaders from around the country - including inspiration and insights from Iron Chef Jose Garces' team - to create a new menu focused on favorite American dishes and flavors, with a modern twist.

As a Louisiana-born restaurant, WOW still uses local flavors and products like the incredible puree and sauce mixtures from the Louisiana Pepper Exchange, spices and seasonings from Chef Paul Prudhomme and Tony Chachere, and more.