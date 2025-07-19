Michael Quinn's GET IT TOGETHER Will Premiere at Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maddy Gillespie and John Fiovaranti will star in the Philadelphia premiere of Yale Drama Series-shortlisted playwright Michael Quinn's romantic comedy Get It Together. The play opens this September at the Hamilton Family Arts Center as part of the 2025 Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

Andie Lerner will direct the new play, with Nick Hatcher set to produce. The show features stage management by Margaux Cattelona, costumes by Lisa Zinni (Six, Rent, Freestyle Love Supreme), sound design by Tanner Richardett, production design by Shane Dreher, and photography by Cam Duncan.

The play follows Mary Hewitt, an aspiring poet from Philadelphia on the cusp of her life, as she falls for and rages against Harold Kruger, her Main Line paramour she just can't figure out. Set across two nights two years apart, the comedy follows the pair through heartbreak, grief, and anxious desire as they question: What the hell is wrong with my family? Do cheaters ever quit? And who will understand me, if not you?

Director Lerner said in a statement, "Get It Together is a show close to my heart and I am honored to be joining the playwright, Michael Quinn, in finally bringing it home. In order to best present this 'very excessively Pennsylvanian' tumultuous romance about two kids on the Main Line and in North Philly, we have gathered a group of amazing local artists. Although deeply rooted in PA, this play is about home and the places and people in which you find it. Over the last five years, I have been lucky enough to find a home in this play as an actor, producer and now a director, and I have no doubt all audiences will find pieces of themselves within it as well."

The play, first workshopped at Boston College under the direction of Scott T. Cummings, saw a 2022 production at the Zephyr Theatre and a 2024 sold-out limited engagement at the Flea Theater in New York. Critics called previous iterations "incredibly funny and intensely relatable," "stunningly authentic," and "the birth of a modern classic."

The show will run September 4 to 14. Tickets and information about the show are available now. You can follow the show on Instagram at @getittogetherplay.