Metropolitan Ballet to Welcome Sarah Mettin As Artistic Associate

Sarah Mettin has been named Artistic Associate of Metropolitan Ballet Company in Jenkintown, PA. Sarah represents the second generation of Metropolitan's growth, having started ballet studies with Metropolitan's Artistic Director and Founder, Lisa Collins Vidnovic, at the age of eight. Mettin brings a powerful combination of talents as a choreographer, teacher, coach and administrator. Mettin graduated cum laude from SUNY Purchase Dance Conservatory in 2011, with additional studies in Rotterdamse Dans Academie, the Netherlands. Mettin received her MS in Arts Management from Drexel University in 2020. "I am thrilled to be building on Metropolitan's strong classical training by expanding our offerings in Contemporary training, choreography and performance" notes Mettin. In addition to choreographing her own new work for the Variations/Collaborations concert on March 28, 2020 Mettin is directing a Contemporary Intensive Week with top faculty at Metropolitan, August 10-14, 2020.

As a dancer, Sarah has performed in works by leading choreographers including Twyla Tharp, Bill T. Jones, Merce Cunningham, Jose Limon, Kate Weare, Takehiro Ueyama, Kanji Segawa, and Jessica Lang. Mettin choreographed her first work, Talk of Interference, in the Netherlands in 2009, and in 2011 founded her company, Mettin Movement. The company is fiscally sponsored by New York Live Arts and its performances include an appearance at the renowned Jacob's Pillow Dance Inside /Out (2015). Mettin has been commissioned to set multiple repertory solos in the New York area and Mettin Movement has performed in over 30 festivals.

Mettin has choreographed ten original works for Metropolitan including Free Standing, for which she won the Regional Dance America Festival Monticello Award, including a full scholarship to study under Janis Brenner (Juilliard) at the National Choreography Conference. Her solo, Time Passing, created for a Metropolitan Boys' Scholarship student, was selected for the 2014 Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) Outstanding Choreography Award in Philadelphia. Sarah joined the faculty of Metropolitan Ballet Academy in 2013.

Metropolitan Ballet Company is a pre-professional dance company affiliated with Metropolitan Ballet Academy, a classical dance studio founded by Lisa Collins Vidnovic, that has earned recognition from POINTE magazine as one of "seven local studios in America cultivating top talent." Its Boys' Scholarship Program trains over 50 boys, tuition-free, each year. More than 100 Metropolitan students have earned highest honors at Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) and/or scholarships for intensive study with many prestigious ballet companies nationwide. Learn more at www.metropolitanballetcompany.org





