MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Comes to the Walnut Street Theatre

Walnut Street Theatre will kick off their 217th season of legendary stories with MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. This production begins previews on September 30, opens October 8, and runs through November 2.

Step into the electrifying story of the night Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis came together to make music, and ended up making history. Inspired by the actual events that took place on December 4, 1956 at Sun Records in Memphis, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is an ecstatic and engaging musical about a story of fame, friendship, discovery, divided loyalties, professional jealousy and incredible music. The legendary meeting of the four musicians was masterminded by Sun Records’ founder, Sam Phillips who brought them together to create music as a group for the first and only time in their careers. The electrifying show features over 20 smash-hits from a golden era of music including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

First premiering on Broadway in 2010 after record-breaking runs in Florida, Washington, and Chicago, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET quickly captured the attention and admiration of both audiences and critics, earning Tony nominations for Best Musical and Best Book. This jukebox musical, full of chart-topping hits inspired by rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Famers Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins, features a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, with original concept and direction by Floyd Mutrux. The show later made its West End debut at the Noël Coward Theatre in 2011. Over 15 years later, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET continues to impress and delight audiences all around the world.

WST’s production will be directed by longtime Walnut collaborator and favorite Fran Prisco. After an incredible 42 productions on the Walnut stages, Prisco makes his well-deserved directorial debut on the Walnut Mainstage. Prisco has previously directed WST’s productions of A Steady Rain and My Way in Walnut Street Theatre’s Independence Studio on 3 and most recently directed at the Fulton Theatre. In addition to leading the cast as director, Prisco will also take on the role of Sam Phillips, the owner of Sun Records. His other WST roles include last season’s ELF The Broadway Musical and Jersey Boys.

Portraying the four legends commonly referred to as the Quartet are Matteo Scammell (Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville) as Elvis Presley, Brian Michael Henry and PAUL HARROLD in their Walnut debuts as Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins respectively, and KEN SANDBERG (Jersey Boys) as Johnny Cash.

Kathryn Brunner (ELF The Broadway Musical) takes on the role of Dyanne, a singer and girlfriend of Elvis’. STEVE HARDING makes his Walnut debut as Jay Perkins, brother to Carl Perkins. Associate Director JON ROSSI makes his own Walnut debut as Fluke.

The creative team behind MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is equally as talented and capable as the actors on-stage. Scenic Designer Roman Tatarowicz (Noël Coward’s Hay Fever) returns to the Walnut Stage to bring the Sun Record studios to life and Lighting Designer RYAN O’GARA (Driving Miss Daisy) highlights the depths and shadows of the story, while keeping a nostalgic feel. MARY FOLINO (Noël Coward’s Hay Fever) brings legends to life as Costume Designer and AMARI CALLAWAY (Noël Coward’s Hay Fever) crosses the bridge between 1956 and 2025 as Wig Designer. Sound Designer Sean McGinley makes his Walnut debut and brings the whole production together as he highlights everything that these amazing actor-musicians can do.

With toe-tapping smash-hits and a story inspired by one of the greatest recording sessions in rock ‘n’ roll history, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET will keep audiences wishing the show goes on and on!

The 2025-26 Season starts with MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. Previews begin September 30, 2026 and the show runs through November 2, 2026. Open captioning will be available on Sunday, October 12 for the 7pm performance; audio description will be available Thursday, October 23 for the 2pm performance. The 2025-26 Season will also include: A CHRISTMAS STORY The Musical, SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE GREAT DETECTIVE, Edward Albee’s A DELICATE BALANCE, and 1776 The Musical.