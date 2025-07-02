MARY POPPINS JR. to be Presented at Star of the Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready for a spoonful of sugar and a sky full of stars as Star of the Day presents Mary Poppins, Jr., a heartwarming and high-energy musical perfect for the whole family! Opening August 15th and running through August 17th, this enchanting production will take audiences of all ages on a magical journey filled with unforgettable songs, spectacular choreography, and a timeless message about the power of family.

Based on the beloved Disney film and the stories by P.L. Travers, Mary Poppins, Jr. brings everyone's favorite practically perfect nanny to life on stage. With familiar songs like "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," and "Let's Go Fly a Kite," audiences will sing along and be swept away by this joyful celebration of imagination and wonder.

"This show is truly a gift for families," says Kirsten Almeida, director of the production. "It's filled with heart, humor, and a message that resonates across generations. Whether you're experiencing Mary Poppins for the first time or rediscovering her magic, you'll leave the theater smiling."