MAKING IT UP to Play The Digital Philadelphia Fringe

Writer/Performer Norm Reynolds will bring his award-winning narrative (Best in Venue Hamilton Fringe '22) Making It Up (One Playwright to Another) online to the digital platform at The Digital Philadelphia Fringe Festival September 7th-24th, 2023. Tickets are available at the link below.

"If anyone had told me what my future would hold, I would have thought they were making it up." Accompany Norm as he makes his way through appointments with destiny in the realms of academia, finance, and the theatre - including inspirational encounters with iconic playwright Edward Albee.

Directed by Dora Mavor Moore Award-winner Lesley Ballantyne, and recorded by Chicago International Film Festival Award-winning filmmaker John Bertram, Making It Up presents as a solo theatre "tour de force" (Gaydio UK) written and performed by Reynolds, filmed at the Red Sandcastle Theatre in Toronto.

"His stories are inspiring, the glimpses of his own work are intriguing, and the chance to get to know a bit more about a major American artist like Albee make MAKING IT UP well worth your time."

Watch the trailer below!

https://youtu.be/naZfg7Hxp0M