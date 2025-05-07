 tracking pixel
Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts to Present DANCE QUILT Concert

The performances will take place on May 9 and 10.

By: May. 07, 2025
The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Dance Department will present its annual Dance Quilt concert, May 9 & 10, 2025.

Dance Quilt 2025 is a stunning, beautifully produced concert that will feature outstanding choreography from Charter Arts' esteemed dance faculty, as well as two dynamic guest artists in jazz-Janelle Finocchio presenting a vibrant Broadway-style piece, and Daniel Padiera introducing the department's very first commercial jazz work to the Dance Quilt stage.

Dance Quilt 2025 is a celebration of the dedication, creativity, and artistry of Charter Arts dance majors. According to Artistic Director of Dance, Jennifer Dite-Weaver, "This concert is thoughtfully woven to showcase the remarkable talent of every student in our program, highlighting their growth and passion through a diverse collection of works. The dances are the culmination of the students' commitment in their year-long Rehearsal & Performance class. This year's program includes ballet, pointe, modern in various styles, jazz, and even a touch of tap-demonstrating the range and versatility of our dancers."

Evening performances May 9 & 10 at 7 PM. Matinee performance May 10 at 2 PM. Tickets are reserved seating, $7-$12 and can be purchased online.



