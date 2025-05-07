Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts to Present DANCE QUILT Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Dance Department will present its annual Dance Quilt concert, May 9 & 10, 2025.

Dance Quilt 2025 is a stunning, beautifully produced concert that will feature outstanding choreography from Charter Arts' esteemed dance faculty, as well as two dynamic guest artists in jazz-Janelle Finocchio presenting a vibrant Broadway-style piece, and Daniel Padiera introducing the department's very first commercial jazz work to the Dance Quilt stage.

Dance Quilt 2025 is a celebration of the dedication, creativity, and artistry of Charter Arts dance majors. According to Artistic Director of Dance, Jennifer Dite-Weaver, "This concert is thoughtfully woven to showcase the remarkable talent of every student in our program, highlighting their growth and passion through a diverse collection of works. The dances are the culmination of the students' commitment in their year-long Rehearsal & Performance class. This year's program includes ballet, pointe, modern in various styles, jazz, and even a touch of tap-demonstrating the range and versatility of our dancers."

Evening performances May 9 & 10 at 7 PM. Matinee performance May 10 at 2 PM. Tickets are reserved seating, $7-$12 and can be purchased online.

