Latinx Summer Music Series Debuts At World Cafe Live

World Cafe Live is pleased to announce Puerta Abierta, a new initiative coming to the nonprofit independent venue located in University City, centering and celebrating the diasporic sounds of Latinx culture. Puerta Abierta, which translates to "Open Door," aims to promote accessibility and create programs that reflect the diverse communities found in Philadelphia. Concerts and events will take place at the venue, located at 3025 Walnut Street, from May 27 through August 19, 2022.

"We are thrilled to launch this exciting pilot series at World Cafe Live, featuring unique programming just in time for festival season," said Founder and President Hal Real. "World Cafe Live is devoted to the city of Philadelphia and its deep cultural roots, and we are looking forward to welcoming both long-time patrons and new music lovers to our venue for these Puerta Abierta concerts."

This Summer, World Cafe Live's Puerta Abierta Summer Music Series will welcome emerging and established artists across a variety of genres and regions to its two stages, the Music Hall and the Lounge. The series features eight public performances, kicking off on May 27 with genre-bending Latin-American musician Xenia Rubinos and concluding on August 19 with critically acclaimed Afro-Cuban singer/composer/producer Cimafunk. Each night will also feature a unique food and drink menu from Executive Chef Rob Cottman influenced by specific Latinx culinary traditions.

World Cafe Live will engage with community partners to provide free or reduced cost tickets, ensuring that these events are accessible to the populations they are intended to serve. The venue will implement bilingual signage and communications prior to the series launch to ensure Spanish-speaking guests have an equitable experience.

In addition, World Cafe Live will work with new teaching artists to develop and premiere a bilingual Bridge Session exploring Latinx music and culture. Bridge Sessions are World Cafe Live's flagship music education programs, bringing Philly public school students and adults with disabilities to the venue for free interactive performances.

Tickets for the Music Hall concerts are on sale now for $20 plus fees. Events in the Lounge are free admission with advance RSVP.

This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and The Presser Foundation.

CONCERT LINEUP

Friday, May 27, 8pm in the Music Hall - Xenia Rubinos with Pieri [Tickets $20]

Brooklyn-based visionary singer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter with R&B, Hip-Hop, jazz, funk influences; third project Una Rosa out now via ANTI-

Thursday, June 23, 8pm in the Music Hall - Renee Goust and Audry Funk [Tickets $20]

Renee Goust is a Mexican-American neo-folclore artist writing about gender equality, the LGBTQIA+ experience, immigration, and other social justice issues. Audry Funk is a Mexican singer, rapper, and immigrant making Latin American hip-hop in the Bronx.

Tuesday, June 28, 8pm in the Lounge - El Sesenta Tango Dúo with Special Guest [Free]

Argentine guitarist Alejo de los Reyes and US bandoneonist Shinjoo Cho present music of Argentina

Saturday, July 9, 8:30pm in the Lounge - Jibaro Con Tumbao [Free]

Keeping caribbean music alive in the Delaware Valley; Son, Guajira, Cha Cha, Bolero, and Jibaro music from Puerto Rico

Friday, July 29, 8pm in the Music Hall - Krudxs Cubensi with Interminable [Tickets $20]

Austin hip-hop crew combining fierce feminist rebel lyrics & Afro-Cuban sounds

Thursday, August 4, 8:30pm in the Lounge - Taina Asili [Free]

New York-based Puerto Rican singer, composer, and activist; rock, reggae, salsa, cumbia, reggaeton, and hip hop

Saturday, August 13, 8:30pm in the Lounge - Guachinangos [Free]

Philly-formed, NY-based; Cumbias, Boleros and Son Jarocho, traditional music from the State of Veracruz, Mexico

Friday, August 19, 8pm - Cimafunk with Raul y su ClaveAché [Tickets $20]

Afro-Cuban sounds and rhythms with global funk, hip hop, and soul