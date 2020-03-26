Kimmel Center Will Host Gala Supporting 100% Free Arts Education Programs

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus has announced it is hosting its annual black-tie Gala on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 to raise funds to support and expand FREE performing arts education programs for youth, grades K-12. This announcement comes in the midst of the virus pandemic, reminding the community to be hopeful, looking forward to a future of Great Performances and valuable educational opportunities for our youth within the City of Philadelphia and beyond.

The memorable evening will be complete with a red-carpet welcome, celebratory cocktail reception, and dinner at the Kimmel Center, followed by a performance from 10-time Grammy Award winner Chaka Khan at 8:00 p.m. at the Academy of Music. During the highly anticipated Gala event, Brook J. Lenfest - Philadelphian, Chairman of NetCarrier, Inc., developer, real estate investor, Kimmel Center Board Member, and supporter of cultural institutions and education throughout the city - will be honored as the recipient of the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Center Stage Award, presented by Keith Leaphart.

"Developed to honor Philadelphia changemakers, the Center Stage Award highlights individuals who have and continue to make major strides in support of our city's youth through innovative education initiatives, mentorship, and more," said Anne Ewers, President & CEO of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. "Brook J. Lenfest - in addition to serving as a long-running, valued member of the Kimmel Center board - is a preeminent supporter of both educational and arts institutions in tandem with the ideals that make up the rich fabric of our city and its future. Along with his familial philanthropic legacy, he recognizes the necessity to fund the arts and education for forthcoming generations, and we are honored to present him with the 2020 Center Stage Award. Though we announce this in the midst of virus, we hope it serves as a reminder to truly appreciate the events we share together on the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus. Let us, together, look ahead to the healing power of the arts."

Funds raised at the Kimmel Center Gala - chaired this year by Marguerite Lenfest - will continue to support the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' 5-year Strategic Growth education expansion plan, a program with a goal to expand 10-fold, educating, engaging, and inspiring 100,000 students per year by 2023. In-school & in-the-community programs focus on jazz, musical theater, and technology, while other opportunities provide a wide range of hands-on, in-depth experiences like matinees, student networking events, and neighborhood workshops. 100% supported by contributions, the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus offers access to quality arts experiences and multi-year opportunities to see, make, and understand the performing arts at the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus and in Philadelphia's communities.

This annual Gala supports the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus in continuing to pursue its vision to transform lives daily through the arts.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You